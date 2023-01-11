Who are Sinatraa’s new VALORANT team?

Jay “Sinatraa” Won will play his first professional VALORANT match since February 2021 at the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier (Jan. 17 to 22), according to streamer PROD’s announcement on Jan. 11.

The team featuring PROD and Sinatraa is called Untamable Beasts and may attend the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier, which offers two spots for the secondary VALORANT league in North America.

Who is playing with Sinatraa in his new VALORANT team?

The players joining Sinatraa and PROD in Untamable Beasts are former OpTic Gaming star Marved, who has put his career on hold ahead of the 2023 season and didn’t join any franchised teams, former Sentinels player Jared “zombs” Gitlin, and streamer dizzy. Zombs has been on Sentinels’ bench since April 2022 and announced his retirement from professional VALORANT in November 2022, hinting he’d remain in Sentinels as a content creator.

Despite Untamable Beasts featuring Marved and zombs, it’s Sinatraa that is getting the most attention. The former Overwatch League superstar made the jump to VALORANT in April 2020 and was considered one of the best players in the game until he was moved to the inactive roster in March 2021 following sexual assault accusations made by his former girlfriend Cleo Hernandez.

Sinatraa was also slapped with a six-month suspension by Riot Games in May 2021 for “failing to fully cooperate” with the investigation of the sexual assault claims made by Hernandez. Since then, he said he was ready to return to professional play in April 2022 but never signed with any team and remained working as a content creator.

Two teams attending VALORANT Challengers North America’s last chance qualifier will join the secondary league in North America alongside four teams from the open qualifier, which began on Jan. 9. NA Challengers one will feature teams such as The Guard, FaZe Clan, TSM, and G2 Esports.