FaZe officially reveals VALORANT roster

FaZe Clan has officially introduced its VALORANT roster for the 2022 season. The lineup will make its competitive debut tomorrow in the VCT North America Stage One Challengers Open Qualifier.

FaZe’s revamped VALORANT lineup was leaked earlier this week, revealing that former 100 Thieves player Quan “Dicey” Tran and former Immortals player Andrew “ShoT_UP” Orlowski would complete the roster. They’re joining former Teal Seam players Chris “LarryBanks” Doyi and Xavier “flyuh” Carlson, and FaZe veteran Andrej “BABYBAY” Francisty. BABYBABY is the only player remaining from the previous FaZe lineup.

A new beginning.



Introducing FaZe Clan VALORANT 2022. #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/YYbo8n5LzF — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) January 26, 2022

The organization finally confirmed its roster today, giving fans their first official look at the complete team. Former Counter-Strike player Josh “JDM” Marzano is coaching the team, while Thomas “Trippy” Schappy is supporting as an assistant coach.

FaZe were one of the best North American VALORANT teams during the 2021 season and made drastic changes during the offseason. Corey Nigra was transferred to TSM, while Hunter “BabyJ” Schline recently joined 100 Thieves.

The new team will have a chance to earn a spot in the Stage One Closed Qualifier alongside other notable teams like Cloud9, Sentinels, 100 Thieves, and Envy. The first Open Qualifier ends on Jan. 30 and teams will fight for one of four spots in the Closed Qualifier.

FaZe is also reportedly signing a VALORANT academy roster, meaning FaZe fans could see more prominent players join the organization soon.