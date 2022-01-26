Sources: FaZe Clan to sign VALORANT academy team

Sources: North American organization FaZe Clan is set to enlist the core of Teal Seam as its VALORANT academy roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Teal Seam consist of “Bones,” Cade “Cade3k” Warren, and Binh “Yoshii” Warren, who will all be joining FaZe’s academy roster. They will join forces with “wubby” and Erik “d1msumboi” Almhjell to complete the roster.

Bones is an up-and-coming player, and despite being only 14 years old, he has impressed many with his incredible firepower. Cade3k, primarily a controller player, has an incredible 1.48 KD over the past 60 days. Yoshii, the Jett player for the team, is an essential member of the team as he creates space by entrying into sites. Together the trio achieved several podium finishes in various tournaments under the Teal Seam banner.

Wubby and d1msumboi most recently played together with The Mafia. They were consistent performers during their tenure, playing Initiator and Sentinel, respectively. Teal Seam coach Michael “mas” Smith will also move to FaZe alongside his players as their coach.

FaZe now follows the trend set by many teams such as Cloud9, T1, and TSM by creating an academy team. Although the team will be unable to compete in VCT due to Bones being underage and due to a rule that prohibits an organization from fielding two male teams. FaZe Academy will only play in third-party tournaments such as Nerd St Gamers and Knights tournaments.