FaZe Clan VALORANT roster revealed prior to VCT NA

FaZe Clan’s roster for the first VALORANT Champions Tour event in 2022 has been leaked on tournament page Battlefy.

The tournament page has seemingly confirmed the additions of former 100 Thieves player Quan “Dicey” Tran and former Immortals player Andrew “ShoT_UP” Orlowski, as first reported by Dot Esports on Jan. 7. The pair was spotted practicing with the team prior to the first event.

These additions have not yet been confirmed by FaZe, however.

To complete the roster, former Teal Seam players Chris “LarryBanks” Doyi and Xavier “flyuh” Carlson will join Andrej “BABYBAY” Francisty as the sole player from the previous FaZe lineup. He’s been a part of FaZe since August 2020.

The team is coached by former Counter-Strike player Josh “JDM” Marzano. Thomas “Trippy” Schappy was moved to an assistant coach role last September.

FaZe was one of the most prominent organizations in North America to change four players from its previous roster. Former sentinel player Hunter “BabyJ” Schline, who left the organization in November 2021, recently joined 100 Thieves to complete that org’s roster alongside in-game leader Adam “ec1s” Eccles.

Former FaZe player Corey Nigra, who left the team earlier this month, was transferred to TSM alongside Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo, the organization announced on Jan. 20.

FaZe will compete in the upcoming open qualifier for the VCT North America Stage One: Challengers, which starts on Jan. 27 and concludes on March 27. Four teams—100 Thieves, Cloud9, Sentinels, and Envy —have already secured qualification for the closed qualifier, which will begin in February.