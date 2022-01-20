TSM introduces VALORANT roster with Corey, Rossy, LeviathanAG

North American organization TSM has announced its VALORANT roster for the upcoming VALORANT Champions Tour, which will begin on Jan. 27.

TSM’s core that consists of Matthew “WARDELL” Yu and Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik will be joined by Aleko “LeviathanAG” Gabuniya, former FaZe Clan player Corey Nigra, and former Immortals player Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo, the organization announced today.

Rebuild complete.



Time to don the black and white. pic.twitter.com/F4I2Sthito — TSM FTX (@TSM) January 20, 2022

The team has practiced together for several weeks and each player was signed shortly after the trial period had ended late last year, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

During stage 3 challengers playoffs in August TSM team finished inside of the top eight, which is far below the organization’s expectations. TSM failed to qualify for VCT Masters in Berlin, Germany, which was the team’s last chance to qualify for an international event.

On Aug. 11, 2021, TSM lost to Envy in the upper bracket while Rise defeated TSM one day later, which ended their tournament run.

Corey previously played for FaZe Clan where he saw some success defeating some of the best teams in the North American region. However FaZe failed to qualify for Champions during the last chance qualifier, which concluded on Nov. 1. FaZe was defeated by eventual runners-up Rise and Version1.

Rossy played for Immortals during the VCT last year. While Immortals failed to reach the highest level of competition, they managed to defeat the likes of TSM, Andbox, and Rise during the Stage 2 challengers, which took place in April.

TSM will compete in the upcoming VCT open qualifier, which is set to begin on Jan. 27.