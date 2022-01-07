Sources: FaZe VALORANT practice with Dicey, ShoT_UP to complete roster

North American organization FaZe Clan has recently practiced with former 100 Thieves player Quan “Dicey” Tran and former Immortals player Andrew “ShoT_UP” Orlowski to complete its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports on Jan. 7.

FaZe has made several significant roster changes over the course of the winter offseason. Former Teal Seam players Chris “LarryBanks” Doyi and Xavier “flyuh” Carlson are set to join the FaZe roster too, as first reported by journalist Max “Purest” Katz on Dec. 23 and sources confirmed to Dot Esports.

The team is expected to make some role changes to facilitate all of the players.

The organization will retain Andrej “BABYBAY” Francisty from the previous iteration of the FaZe roster. BABYBAY has been a part of FaZe since he first joined the team in August 2020.

Dicey is arguably the most prominent signing. He built up a reputation during the latter half of 2020 as a top duelist in North America. But he’s yet to regain his former position at the highest level of competition following his release from 100 Thieves last February. Dicey had a short stint with Kroenke-backed esports organization The Guard last November but didn’t sign with the team.

ShoT_UP, the last player signed to Immortals at this time, consistently performed as a duelist for most of his career. He’s since changed roles and played Astra during the latest and final iteration of Immortals in November.

If Dicey and ShoT_UP join the FaZe roster, they’ll play alongside BABYBAY, LarryBanks, and flyuh. Former Counter-Strike player Josh “jdm” Marzano will coach the team.