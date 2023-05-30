Dot Esports’ all-pro VALORANT teams for 2023 VCT season

The regular season for the first year of the VALORANT Champions Tour partnership era has come to a close with LOUD, Team Liquid, and Paper Rex all claiming regional trophies in their respective leagues.

As the top teams from each league head to Masters Tokyo next month to kick off the high-stakes international portion of the VCT 2023 schedule, we first have to look back at the players who dominated the regular season. For Americas, EMEA, and Pacific, we’ve picked the best players for each league at each of the four primary roles, plus a flex player. We’ve also selected a number of players at each role who deserved an honorable mention.

Here are Dot Esports’ all-pro teams for the 2023 VCT season.

VCT Americas 2023 all-pro selections

S0m excelled at controller this year. | Photo by Robert Paul via Riot Games

Duelist: aspas (LOUD)

Controller: s0m (NRG)

Initiator: crashies (NRG)

Sentinel: Less (LOUD)

Flex: Victor (NRG)

It should come as no surprise that the all-pro team for VCT Americas is comprised entirely of the top two teams. Not only did aspas finish the year as the highest-rated player among all duelists but among all players in the league, too. Crashies was one of the most effective and clutch players across the league and s0m shined in the controller role while living up to high expectations.

VCT Americas 2023 honorable mentions

Duelist: leaf (Cloud9), Cryocells (100 Thieves), Demon1 (Evil Geniuses)

Controller: tuyz (LOUD), Khalil (FURIA), kiNgg (Leviatán)

Initiator: cauanzin (LOUD), Ethan (Evil Geniuses), xeppaa (Cloud9)

Sentinel: Zellsis (Cloud9), ardiis (NRG)

Flex: runi (Cloud9), Asuna (100 Thieves), zekken (Sentinels)

VCT EMEA 2023 all-pro selections

Fnatic ultimately fizzled but still excelled in VCT EMEA. | Photo via Riot Games

Duelist: Sayf (Liquid)

Controller: Shao (NAVI)

Initiator: Leo (Fnatic)

Sentinel: Alfajer (Fnatic)

Flex: Chronicle (Fnatic)

Fnatic may have fallen at the final hurdle, but they still were the best-looking team across the entire season and very easily could have taken all five spots on our all-pro list. Sayf just slightly outperformed Derke when it came to K/D, player rating, and value to the team, while Shao provided the most value in the controller role this year.

VCT EMEA 2023 honorable mentions

Duelist: Derke (Fnatic), cNed (NAVI)

Controller: Boaster (Fnatic), SUYGETSU (NAVI)

Initiator: Jamppi (Liquid), trexx (KOI)

Sentinel: nAts (Liquid)

Flex: nukkye (Giants)

VCT Pacific 2023 all-pro selections

Paper Rex put it all together when they needed to. | Photo via Riot Games/VCT Pacific

Duelist: something (Paper Rex)

Controller: MaKo (DRX)

Initiator: d4v41 (Paper Rex)

Sentinel: t3xture (Global Esports)

Flex: BuZz (DRX)

Something entered the league and dominated, catapulting Paper Rex from the middle of the pack to champions of VCT Pacific, while receiving plenty of support from a stacked roster of teammates. MaKo, to the surprise of almost no one, dominated the controller position yet again.

VCT Pacific 2023 honorable mentions

Duelist: Sayaplayer (T1), Jinggg (Paper Rex)

Controller: Monyet (Global Esports), iNTRO (T1)

Initiator: Bazzi (Global Esports), xffero (RRQ), Carpe (T1)

Sentinel: k1ng (Gen.G)

Flex: Xeta (T1), f0rsakeN (Paper Rex)

About the author