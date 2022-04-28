Acend parts ways with Kiles

Acend released VALORANT player Vladyslav “Kiles” Shvets from his contract today, less than a month after placing him on the bench.

Kiles had been a part of Acend since March 2021 and helped the team win several tournaments, most notably VALORANT Champions in December 2021, the most important event for Riot Games’ FPS up to this date. He and Santeri “BONECOLD” Sassi were moved to the bench after Acend failed to qualify for VCT Masters One Reykjavík in March, having finished the group stage with a 2-3 record.

“He was with us from the very beginning and took us all the way to champions,” Acend said in an official statement. “We thank him for everything that he has done, and wish him nothing but the best in his next adventure.”

Today, we say goodbye to @Kiles71.



Buena Suerte, Kilesito pic.twitter.com/ORlnZj790i — Acend (@AcendClub) April 28, 2022

Even before Kiles was moved to the bench in early April, Acend were spotted practicing with Wave Yiğithan “DeepMans” Kesici and David “Fizzy” Figueiredo, sources told Dot Esports. It’s unclear if these two will end up joining the winners of VALORANT Champions 2021, but DeepMans is currently on Wave Esports’ bench while Fizzy left Team BDS in March.

For now, Acend’s VALORANT roster is depleted to just Mehmet Yağız “cNed” İpek, Patryk “starxo” Kopczyński, Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt, and BONECOLD, who remains on the bench so far. The organization is expected to revamp its roster ahead of the second part of the 2022 season.