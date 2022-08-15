Where to find strawberries in Tower of Fantasy

The gameplay in Tower of Fantasy transports players to a sci-fi fantasy world where they will be the central character in a storyline that takes them around the world of Aida. This world provides players with many activities to engage in, with cooking being an important one for their character’s overall health and abilities.

Gathering cooking ingredients to cook food is an essential aspect of gameplay in Tower of Fantasy because it can refill players’ health, stamina, and satiety or provide helpful boosts to aid them in battle and exploration. Each dish requires a unique selection of ingredients that wanderers will need to find around Aida to cook the desired dish. These ingredients can be anything from Fallen Fruit to Portunids, to strawberries.

Screengrab via 100% Guides on YouTube

Related: Best character presets in Tower of Fantasy

Strawberries are an essential ingredient for a few recipes in Tower of Fantasy, such as Iced Strawberry Soda and Fruit Cake. Players wondering where they can find this ingredient have a few options when it comes to where to look, but strawberries will always be found on the ground growing on a strawberry bush.

All strawberry locations in Tower of Fantasy

Players who are just beginning to explore in Tower of Fantasy will not immediately have access to strawberries. It is not until players work through enough of the storyline to unlock the area beyond the starting island across the water that they will be able to gather this resource.

The areas around Raincaller Island and Navia Omnium Tower are excellent places to look for strawberries. Players can also travel around the bottom area of Navia Bay and the area to the right of this location to find more strawberries.

Image via Tower of Fantasy Interactive Map

Players seeking a lot of this resource at once will want to head straight to the area pictured below. Starting at Forgotten Land, players should follow the natural “U” shape and travel around to Hyena Outpost, Miners’ Camp, Transport Hub, Goldrush Mountain, Fiendish Swamp, and Seaforth Dock since there are over 20 strawberries along this route that players can gather.

Image via Tower of Fantasy Interactive Map

The natural “U” shape around this region is by far the best area to look for strawberries because it forms a farming route that players can routinely follow. A few strawberries can also be found near Seventh Day Forest and on the outskirts of the area to the right of Goldrush Mountain.