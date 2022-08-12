The highly detailed character creation system players get to use to design the protagonist in Tower of Fantasy allows them to better immerse themselves in the game because they get to choose how the character the storyline centers around looks. While other games of a similar style often assign players a protagonist, Tower of Fantasy has been praised largely due to its rich character-creation mechanics.

Many players have chosen to utilize the comprehensive system to recreate characters from popular games, movies, television shows, and other such forms of media. Whether you’re looking for a preset of your favorite character to play through Tower of Fantasy with, planning on starting a new save with another character on a different server, or are just curious about how creative the community can get, here is a complete list of all the best character presets in Tower of Fantasy.

Hu Tao from Genshin Impact

The powerful Pyro Polearm character from miHoYo’s game Genshin Impact seems to be a fan favorite wherever she goes; the Tower of Fantasy recreation of her holds the top spot among character creation presets. Her look translates quite well to Tower of Fantasy, so it’s not too surprising players are choosing to make her their protagonist.

Character ID: 799

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd

Fans of another one of miHoYo’s games, Honkai Impact 3rd, will enjoy the following preset of Raiden Mei from the game. Raiden Mei is one of the protagonists in the game and can carry over as players’ protagonist in Tower of Fantasy too if they choose to use this preset.

Character ID: 1106452

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

2B from NieR:Automata

Explore the world of Aida as one of the protagonists from NieR:Automata with the following preset. The Tower of Fantasy recreation of 2B does an impressive job retaining the overall human-mixed-with android look that is signature to the iconic character. The details and overall solid recreation have also landed 2B a spot among the most popular presets in Tower of Fantasy.

Character ID: 63865

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto

The titular protagonist of Naruto himself is a top choice among Tower of Fantasy players. The creator of the Naruto character preset did a great job capturing important key features like his messy hair, blond locks, the lines on his cheeks, the general color scheme, and style of his outfit.

Character ID: 145774

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Raven from DC Comics

Popular superheroine from DC Comics Raven, also known as Rachel Roth, is a character best known as a member of the superhero team the Teen Titans. Her signature purple hair and brooding look are captured perfectly in the following Tower of Fantasy recreation.

Character ID: 1575127

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer

One of the central characters in Demon Slayer is Nezuko Kamado, a young demon girl who used to be human. Tower of Fantasy players have made a much older and more modern-looking version of the iconic character in the following preset, but her signature features are still very prominent.

Character ID: 137453

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Bennett from Genshin Impact

Young Pyro adventurer Bennett’s edgy and travel-centric style translates quite well to Tower of Fantasy. The creator of the following preset found the perfect hair and even retained Bennett’s signature goggles, making for an overall solid recreation.

Character ID: 1929

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Hisoka Morow from Hunter x Hunter

Explore Aida as one of the main antagonists and members of the Phantom Troupe from Hunter x Hunter with the following preset.

Character ID: 3291

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Hatsune Miku

Popular Vocaloid sensation Hatsune Miku is another character that players can model their main character after in Tower of Fantasy.

Character ID: 980137

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer

The protagonist of Demon Slayer is another character whose overall appearance translates to the style of Tower of Fantasy quite well. The checkerboard style of his haori is missing, but the overall color scheme and detail are retained, which makes for an overall solid translation of the character.

Character ID: 1458994

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Starfire from DC Comics

The princess of Tamaran, who is also known as Koriand’r, is a superheroine and member of the Teen Titans team. The look of the following Tower of Fantasy preset appears to have been inspired by the Teen Titans television show, since it resembles that version of her very closely and she looks a bit different from how she appears in the comics.

Character ID: 1582101

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Hinata Hyuga from Naruto

Tower of Fantasy players can model their main character after Hinata Hyuga, one of the protagonists and Naruto’s love interest in Naruto.

Character ID: 38

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Nazuna Nanakusa from Call of the Night

Vampire and central character Nazuna Nanakusa from the Call of the Night series is another popular character preset players are choosing to play as in Tower of Fantasy.

Character ID: 6533

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia

The dangerous and talented antagonist who is a member of the League of Villains in My Hero Academia is another popular preset in Tower of Fantasy. Her appearance translates well from My Hero Academia to Tower of Fantasy, so it’s no surprise she’s one of the top presets that players are choosing overall.

Character ID: 25449

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Shaggy Rogers from Scooby-Doo

Maybe exploring the world of Aida on his own will help Shaggy Rogers from Mystery Incorporated become a little less cowardly. Just make sure you have some Scooby Snacks ready to go or Shaggy might end up being too hungry to function.

Character ID: 1347543

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Keqing from Genshin Impact

Tower of Fantasy has drawn heavy comparisons to Genshin Impact, so it’s no surprise players of both games are utilizing the character creation system to bring so many of their favorite Genshin characters to Tower of Fantasy. Another one of the most popular presets is that of Keqing, the iconic five-star Electro Sword character with a very purple-themed appearance.

Character ID: 690

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero

The main heroine from The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the top presets across both the male and female categories. Her overall appearance and key details of her character were maintained in the Tower of Fantasy recreation, so it comes as no surprise she is among the most popular presets.

Character ID: 792

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto

Fans of Naruto can play as Sasuke Uchiha, one of the last members of the ninja Uchiha clan. His appearance changes over time, and this rendition perfectly captures one of the character’s signature looks.

Character ID: 1012

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII

The brave warrior and protagonist of Final Fantasy VII is another character that translates to Tower of Fantasy surprisingly well. His hair and outfit make him recognizable.

Character ID: 3023587

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul

The iconic protagonist from Tokyo Ghoul is one of the most liked presets in the male category. His signature mismatched eyes and edgy style translate to Tower of Fantasy perfectly.

Character ID: 15274

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Melina from Elden Ring

Video game crossovers are abundant with the popular Tower of Fantasy character presets and even games like Elden Ring that have an entirely different art style are getting in on the crossovers. Players can become Melina, the character that guides them throughout Elden Ring, with this preset.

Character ID: 3618357

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Nagato (Pain) from Naruto

Naruto characters are a highly popular trend among the Tower of Fantasy character presets and fans of it will see many characters from the popular franchise scattered throughout the most popular preset pages in the game. Players can find Nagato, also known as Pain, among the top character presets.

Character ID: 6157

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Neon from VALORANT

Another crossover of gaming worlds comes with this preset of Neon from VALORANT. Her electric style and appearance alongside her bold color scheme make her easily recognizable in this Tower of Fantasy recreation.

Character ID: 2385779

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Killua Zoldyck from Hunter x Hunter

Killua is regarded as the secondary main character in Hunter x Hunter but can become the main character of your Tower of Fantasy storyline with the following preset.

Character ID: 4696097

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Anya Forger from Spy x Family

Play as one of the main characters in Spy x Family with this incredibly accurate preset. In Spy x Family, Anya Forger is a telepath formerly known as Test Subject 007. The Tower of Fantasy version of her has a hairstyle that seems identical to her original look and an overall appearance that is very true to the source.

Character ID: 1622055