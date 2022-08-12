All Genshin Impact character presets in Tower of Fantasy

Since Tower of Fantasy was unveiled, many have been pointing out the similarities between it and Genshin Impact because both games feature a similar look and gameplay style. Certain aspects of both games are quite similar with many players even feeling that many Tower of Fantasy characters were directly inspired by those in Genshin Impact.

In spite of the small controversies and upset surrounding the similarities, most of the Genshin community is quite excited about the release of Tower of Fantasy and has embraced the game wholeheartedly. In fact, many Genshin players are using it as an outlet to further bring the two games together.

Images via miHoYo, Hotta Studio | Remix by Kacee Fay

Players have decided to take the similarities between the two games further by utilizing Tower of Fantasy’s detailed character customization system to recreate popular characters from Genshin Impact.

Whether you’re looking to make your main character a Genshin Impact-inspired avatar or simply want to see how close the resemblances can be, here is a list of the best Genshin Impact character presets currently available in Tower of Fantasy.

Hu Tao

The reigning champion on the most popular female preset list is a recreation of Hu Tao, a five-star Pyro Polearm character who is a favorite among the Genshin community.

As of Aug. 11, the recreation of the spooky and quirky girl in Tower of Fantasy is the single most popular recreation across both the male and female categories and boasts over 48,000 likes while continuing to climb.

Character ID: 799

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Zhongli

A favorite in the male preset category is a recreation of Zhongli, the Geo Archon, and five-star Polearm character in Genshin. The recreation retains his signature ombre hair but updates his look to a bit more of an edgy and modern style.

Character ID: 1869

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Keqing

Another popular female preset in Tower of Fantasy is one that recreates Electro Sword character Keqing. Her signature purple ponytails, violet dress, and small cat-ear-like shapes atop her head are all retained in the Tower of Fantasy recreation. As of Aug. 11, this preset is currently third overall across both the male and female preset categories.

Character ID: 690

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Bennett

Pyro Sword character Bennett is a favorite within the Genshin community due to his always upbeat attitude in spite of his very unlucky life. His signature goggles, edgy style, and bright white hair translate perfectly in this Tower of Fantasy recreation of him.

Character ID: 1929

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Yelan

The elusive Hydro Bow character Yelan is always secretive about what she truly does in Genshin Impact and why she is absent from work most of the year. Perhaps players of both games can fill in the gaps by bringing Yelan to Aida in Tower of Fantasy and thus explain what she does when she disappears in Genshin Impact.

Character ID: 11656

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Eula

Cryo Claymore character Eula is a favorite among the Genshin community due to her stunning appearance and unmatched skillset as a Claymore character capable of dealing both heavy and quick damage at once. The Tower of Fantasy preset version of her especially captures her hair well but her overall outfit is also quite similar to the one she dons in Genshin, although it is certainly edgier and more modern.

Character ID: 2259853

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Jean

It looks like Jean still won’t be getting a day off anytime soon, but players looking to bring the Anemo Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius on their Tower of Fantasy journey can do so with the following preset.

Character ID: 183385

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Fischl

Players can explore Aida as the dramatic, daring, and dauntless Electro Bow character with this stunning preset. Fischl’s signature eyepatch, ponytails, and edgy purple and black aesthetic translate almost flawlessly to Tower of Fantasy.

Character ID: 4373503

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Ganyu

The quiet and focused Cryo Bow character looks pretty accurate in her Tower of Fantasy recreation except for her signature horns, which are missing because there is no customization feature in the game that looks like them. Aside from this, the creator of the preset still did a solid job maintaining Ganyu’s overall appearance.

Character ID: 905366

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Noelle

Players can play as the sweet, loyal, and kind Geo maid character Noelle from Genshin with the preset below. Noelle has always wanted to be a knight, so perhaps adventuring off to explore Aida will help her hone her skills and reach her goal of becoming one much faster.

Character ID: 3476580

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Tartaglia (Childe)

The reckless, cunning, and dangerous Fatui Harbinger is a powerful Hydro force who wields a Bow in Genshin Impact. His unique style in Genshin is more on the traditional side, so while the style of his outfit doesn’t translate perfectly to Tower of Fantasy, the overall color scheme of his signature look does which makes for a more laidback version of the Hydro Bow character.

Character ID: 6388

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Kuki Shinobu

One of the best recreations of a Genshin Impact character in Tower of Fantasy is the following preset of Kuki Shinobu. Arataki Itto’s right-hand woman is a powerful Electro Sword character boasting bright green hair, purple-centric attire, and a signature mask that covers half of her face.

What’s most impressive about this rendition is how it manages to retain so many key details any Genshin player could easily recognize Kuki Shinobu right away.

Character ID: 4096446

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Mona

The witchy Hydro Catalyst character Mona is a favorite when it comes to character design in the Genshin community. The Tower of Fantasy version of Mona is missing some key elements, such as her signature witch hat, but does provide a unique look that is edgier and more modern for the Hydro character.

Character ID: 504523

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Kaeya

The Cryo Cavalry Captain of the Knights of Favonius is a staple in the world of Teyvat. Kaeya is a free character gifted to players early on in Genshin Impact and thus one every player is quite familiar with. The preset version of him does a solid job retaining his most notable features including his eyepatch and navy blue hair.

Character ID: 291326

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Beidou

The fearless and determined Captain of the Crux sails the seas with her crew and can regularly be found around Liyue. She has a notably edgy and pirate-like appearance in Genshin that is maintained fairly well in the following Tower of Fantasy preset version of her.

Character ID: 3256999

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Venti

While Venti’s more delicate style can’t really be translated to the edgy, futuristic avatar builder in Tower of Fantasy, the Anemo Archon’s general color scheme and signature ombre hair with a braid are still quite apparent in this preset.

Character ID: 70478

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Lumine (Traveler)

If you’ve grown attached to the female version of the protagonist in Genshin Impact, this preset will allow you to also play as Lumine in Tower of Fantasy.

Character ID: 3396865

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Xiao

This preset does a great job of carrying over Xiao’s signature cluttered and detailed look in Genshin Impact. The Anemo Yaksha’s messy ombre hair and serious expression are also quite apparent in the Tower of Fantasy version of his character.

Character ID: 1146520

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Yoimiya

Outgoing, kind, and beloved Pyro Bow character Yoimiya is another Genshin Impact character that players have recreated in Tower of Fantasy. Sadly, this version or any other recreation of her will be missing her signature firework abilities, but her overall bright and cheery look does translate to the game fairly well.

Character ID: 2335030

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Chongyun

The icy Cryo exorcist from Liyue has an overall bright look about him that coincides with his unique ability to scare away spirits thanks to his overwhelming amount of positive energy and light. Players looking to play as Chongyun in Tower of Fantasy will enjoy the following preset version of him.

Character ID: 737

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Dainsleif

Although Dansleif isn’t a playable character yet in Genshin, players have run into him repeatedly during their Teyvat travels and he is expected to become a playable character sometime in the future. Until he actually becomes a playable character in Genshin, Tower of Fantasy and Genshin players alike can at least play with a very close model of him by using the following preset.

Character ID: 2806875

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Xinyan

Rock and roll Pyro sensation Xinyan boasts one of the coolest, edgiest looks in all of Genshin Impact. Her appearance translates exceptionally well to Tower of Fantasy thanks to the overall modern style she has in Genshin.

Character ID: 2202194