YouTuber creates popular Genshin Impact characters in Tower of Fantasy

An upcoming sci-fi, fantasy adventure game called Tower of Fantasy is taking the gaming world by storm. Although the game doesn’t launch until Aug. 10, players are already eager to get in on the action with an impressive amount of players already pre-registered and ready to go.

One of the features players are most excited about in Tower of Fantasy is the ability to fully customize their own avatar. While many other games of a similar type tend to assign players one specific avatar, Tower of Fantasy allows players to fully create and customize their own avatar however they see fit.

One player saw a fun opportunity in the ability to design their avatar and decided to recreate some popular Genshin Impact characters in Tower of Fantasy utilizing this feature. The two games have been drawing comparisons since Tower of Fantasy was unveiled due to their similar art styles and gameplay.

The YouTuber chose to recreate 12 different Genshin Impact characters in Tower of Fantasy. Here is a look at all 12 of them alongside some information about who each character is.

Lumine (Traveler)

The protagonist of Genshin Impact can be either Lumine, the girl sibling, or Aether, the boy sibling depending on which character players choose at the beginning of the game. The YouTuber who created Genshin Impact characters in Tower of Fantasy chose to only recreate Lumine but did a great job maintaining her overall look. Her hairstyle is probably the most impressive part of all as it looks nearly identical in both games.

Paimon

Genshin Impact players’ annoying, but adorable, sidekick Paimon is always by their side. While she tends to irritate most players quite a bit, she is Genshin Impact’s mascot and the game simply wouldn’t be the same without her. The Tower of Fantasy recreation of her looks quite different but still maintains her adorable spirit and overall appearance.

Kaeya

One of the first characters that Genshin Impact players meet in Teyvat is Kaeya, the Cryo Sword character who is Cavalry Captain of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt. His eyepatch is one of his signature features as well as his ombre blue hair. Overall, the creator of the Tower of Fantasy version did a great job because his appearance is quite similar between the two games.

Hu Tao

Spooky, Pyro Polearm character Hu Tao boasts one of players’ favorite looks in all of Genshin Impact. The Tower of Fantasy version of her maintains her unique eye design and signature ponytails. Her signature hat is missing, but the many other details present and overall similarities in the Tower of Fantasy version make this not really that noticeable.

Eula

One of the most powerful characters in all of Genshin Impact is Eula, a five-star Cryo Claymore character capable of dealing rapid damage at unprecedented levels. The Tower of Fantasy recreation of her keeps the overall shape, style, and color scheme of her outfit as well as her signature striking blue hair.

Zhongli

The current Geo Archon in Genshin Impact is Zhongli, a Polearm character who is generally regarded as one of the best characters in the game. His appearance is also a favorite among fans and the recreation of him in Tower of Fantasy does a solid job of maintaining his look. His facial expression and hairstyle are especially impressive and almost look identical across the two games.

Keqing

One of the best transitions from Genshin Impact to Tower of Fantasy is the one of Keqing, an Electro Sword character. Her signature purple ponytails, tiny ear-like shapes on her head, and overall outfit in Genshin Impact look pretty similar in the Tower of Fantasy recreation of her. The recreation is so good that any fan of Genshin Impact could be shown the Tower of Fantasy version and deduce that it is Keqing right away.

Xiao

The troubled, antisocial Xiao is an Anemo Yaksha who wields a polearm. The YouTuber who recreated Genshin characters in Tower of Fantasy went for a bit of a modern twist with Xiao but still did a solid job retaining his detailed and somewhat cluttered look.

Bennett

The unlucky Pyro Sword adventurer is a favorite among Genshin fans due to his uplifting spirit despite his lifelong streak of bad luck. Bennett boasts signature white hair and a bit of an edgy style. Although the Tower of Fantasy version looks more modern, it still maintains the spirit of his adventurer-themed look. The Tower of Fantasy recreation easily looks like it could be a version of Bennett in the future, which means the creator did quite a good job.

Tartaglia (Childe)

The reckless and dangerous Fatui Harbinger known as Tartaglia or Childe translates from Genshin Impact to Tower of Fantasy quite well. The Tower of Fantasy version is impressively accurate and simply looks like a more casual look for Tartaglia; perhaps the Tower of Fantasy version is Tartaglia on a day off.

Chongyun

Cryo Claymore character Chongyun is an exorcist hailing from Liyue who boasts an excessive amount of positive energy that keeps evil away. His signature icy color scheme in Genshin Impact carries over to Tower of Fantasy well and the design of his slightly ombre hair looks quite close too, although reversed.

Thoma

The Pyro Polearm housekeeper for the Kamisato Clan in Inazuma is a very friendly and responsible character. Thoma’s overall appearance in Genshin Impact translated to Tower of Fantasy well as his signature rugged strawberry-blonde hair, black and red color scheme, and overall shape of his outfit appear quite similar in both games.

The full video showcases each character and spins them around to allow a better look at all the details. This video can be viewed below.