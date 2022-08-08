Tower of Fantasy exceeds 4 million pre-registrations, grants players more rewards

The upcoming anime-infused game Tower of Fantasy by Hotta Studio and Level Infinite is highly anticipated, especially among those who enjoy games of a similar style such as Genshin Impact. The storyline of this open-world RPG game with a sci-fi and fantasy theme is set hundreds of years in the future on a far-off planet called Aida.

Players’ interest in Tower of Fantasy has “far exceeded” the developer’s expectations. Although the game is not set to officially launch until Aug. 10, the interest in Tower of Fantasy is so high that the game has already exceeded a total of 4 million pre-registrations.

To mark this impressive milestone, the Tower of Fantasy team has announced they will grant players two limited-time rewards following the games official launch. The developers shared a short blog post revealing that both rewards will require players to complete a main story quest upon beginning the game. After players have completed this quest, the rewards page will then become available.

The first reward event is called “Shoulder to Shoulder: Round 1” and will take place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18. Players will need to complete the “Ecological Station Intruders” main story to unlock the rewards that are specific to this event. They will then need to log in at some point during the “Shoulder to Shoulder: Round 1” event duration and head to the event page to claim one Vehicle 2613 and 10 gold nucleus.

The second reward event is a sequel to the first and is called “Shoulder to Shoulder: Round 2.” This event will begin following the end of “Shoulder to Shoulder: Round 1” and will take place from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24. Players will also have needed to complete the same “Ecological Station Intruders” main story quest to access the rewards presented by this event. To actually attain the rewards, players should head to the event page during this timeframe and following the completion of the story quest to attain 10 red nucleus.

The excitement around Tower of Fantasy is already impressive but sure to grow even more once the game officially launches on Aug. 10. The game is currently still open for pre-registration, so players hoping to get in on the action can do so here.