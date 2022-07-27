Tower of Fantasy release date set in August 2022

The global launch is right around the corner.

Tower of Fantasy, an open-world RPG in development by Hotta Studio and publisher Level Infinite, will launch worldwide for PC, iOS, and Android devices on Aug. 10 at 7pm CT.

The game is set hundreds of years in the future and follows a post-apocalypse script. Humanity scaped Earth, which was collapsing, and moves to a distant planet called Aida where the action in Tower of Fantasy takes place.

“Players will be able to experience an anime-inspired post-apocalyptic sci-fi art style, freeform character development, immersive objectives, and exciting combat through thrilling battles and exciting open world exploration,” Hotta Studio and Level Infinite said in a press release.

Tower of Fantasy is already a “hit” in China, according to the developers, and soon gamers from all over the world will get to join the action. The global release comes after two closed-beta tests in which players gave positive feedback on the game’s “in-depth character customization tool, exciting weapon-based action, shared open-world exploration with friends, and compelling narrative.”

The open-world RPG game is currently open for pre-registration at the official Tower of Fantasy website, Steam, Epic Games Store, App Store, and Google Play.

More than three million players have already signed up for Tower of Fantasy via the game’s official website, according to a press release. Those interested in pre-loading the open-world RPG can do so on Aug. 9.