Where to find Fallen Fruit in Tower of Fantasy

If you’re playing through Tower of Fantasy, you’ve most likely run into the situation where you need some ingredients and don’t know where to look. Cooking is essential in the game, both for how the foods you create can restore your character’s health and satiety and for the buffs it can give you, making your next battles easier and more rewarding. But to make the best foods, you’ll need to acquire recipes and ingredients.

One of those ingredients is Fallen Fruit, exactly what it sounds like. These fruits have fallen to the ground, where they can be picked up by the player and used in different recipes. Recipes like the Fruit Cake and the Vegetable Salad require players to gather Fallen Fruit if they want to make the recipe, so players need to know where to look for the ingredient to find it quickly and without too much hassle.

If you’re struggling to find Fallen Fruit, check out the guide below for the best places to find the item in the game.

Best places to find Fallen Fruit in Tower of Fantasy

You can find clusters of trees in many places with Fallen Fruit on the ground beneath them. Some of the best places to look are in Banges and Astra. Players can find Fallen Fruit in clusters of trees around Anchorville, north of Banges Farms, around the Signal Station Ruins, and north of the Ring of Echoes. The key is in the name: if the fruit has fallen, it must have fallen from somewhere. And since we know that many fruits grow on trees, looking under trees for Fallen Fruit is a great place to start.

Image via Level Infinite / Remix by Adam Snavely

These are just a few places to find Fallen Fruit in the game. There are more areas where players can find the ingredient, as well. Pay attention to what’s on the ground in front of you, and when you’re around a cluster of trees, keep a sharp eye out for the circular fruit that tends to hang out in the grass below. Your inventory will be full of Fallen Fruit in no time.