Best food to cook in Tower of Fantasy

Some of these recipes sound strange, but they're sure to aid you in your gameplay.

The world of Aida in Tower of Fantasy offers wanderers a wide variety of activities to engage in. Players can take on fearsome enemies, collect unique characters, obtain various kinds of loot, go on quests, wander through a massive open world, follow a central storyline, and otherwise traverse the world.

One of the most essential gameplay aspects in Tower of Fantasy that wanderers will need in their travels is cooking. Players who have previously played games of a similar type, such as Genshin Impact, will likely be quite familiar with what food does in Tower of Fantasy. Food has the following four usages.

Food can restore depleted health.

Food can restore depleted stamina.

Food can provide buffs to aid players in battle or exploration.

to aid players in battle or exploration. Food can restore satiety, which decays over time and helps players to recover health more quickly. Better satiety means that players can recover following a battle or tough situation far more quickly.

How to cook in Tower of Fantasy

Players can cook in Tower of Fantasy by finding a cooking pot such as the one pictured below and clicking on the “cooking” option upon getting close enough to the device to do so. To actually cook something, players will first need to have gathered the required resources for the recipe that they are trying to cook.

Screengrab via Hotta Studios

Best recipes in Tower of Fantasy

There are many recipes in Tower of Fantasy, and each recipe will have different effects or restoration abilities. Certain recipes have a higher rating than others, with the higher rated ones granting better results. Some of the dishes that will provide players with the best outcome upon being cooked and consumed are as follows.

Caterpillar Fungus Noodles

This recipe asks for one Caterpillar Fungus and three Brown Rice. It restores 20 satiety and 20 percent plus 60,000 health points.

Snail Baked Rice

This dish requires one Snail and two Rice. It regenerates 20 satiety, increases Physical Resistance by 15 percent, and adds 675 Physical Resistance for 1,200 seconds.

Braised Meat

Players looking to gain resistance against ice can try consuming the Braised Meat recipe. It requires one Braised Meat, restores 20 satiety, increases Frost Resistance by 15 percent and by 675, and lasts for 1,200 seconds.

Screengrab via ON Game on YouTube

Grilled Steak

This recipe asks for one Prime Rib Cut. It restores 20 satiety, increases Volt Resistance by 15 percent and by 675, and lasts for a total of 1,200 seconds.

Juicy BLT

Players seeking resistance against fire will want to enjoy a Juicy BLT. It requires one Fatty Cut, two Brown Rice, and two Poultry Egg. Juicy BLT will restore 20 satiety, grant 15 percent Flame Resistance, adds 675 to Flame Resistance, and lasts for 1,200 seconds.

Truffle Fried Rice

Players will need to gather one Black Truffle, one Onion, and two Rice to make this dish. It restores 20 satiety, increases Physical Damage by two percent as well as by 150, and lasts for 1,200 seconds.

Screengrab via ON Game on YouTube

Nut Tea

This drink requires one Hazelnut, two Pinecone, and two Honey. Drinking Nut Tea restores 20 satiety and 20 percent plus 60,000 health points.

Snow Lotus Soup

This recipe asks for one Snow Lotus and two Honey. Snow Lotus Soup restores 800 stamina and 20 percent plus 60,000 health points.

Purple Yam Pie

This dish requires players to gather one Purple Yam and three Brown Rice. It restores 20 satiety, increases Volt Damage by two percent, adds 150 to Volt Damage, and lasts for 1,200 seconds.

Screengrab via ON Game on YouTube

Salmon Sashimi

This dish asks for only one ingredient and that is one Lake Bass. When consumed, Salmon Sashimi will regenerate 20 satiety, increases Frost Attack by two percent, adds 150 to Frost Attack, and lasts for 1,200 seconds.

Steak with Sauce

This recipe helps players increase the Flame Damage that they deal. It asks for one Prime Cut and three Firecap. Steak with Sauce regenerates 20 satiety, increases Flame Attack by two percent, adds 150 to Flame Attack, and lasts for a total of 1,200 seconds.

Sweet Pomegranate Juice

Drinking this beverage will give wanderers a much-needed boost. Crafting this drink requires two Phosphogranate, two Honey, and two Carbonated Water. Sweet Pomegranate Juice regenerates 600 stamina and restores 16 percent plus 34,000 health points.

Screengrab via ON Game on YouTube

Roast Rump

This dish requires two Rear Hock. Upon consumption, it regenerates 500 stamina and restores 15 percent plus 20,000 health points.

Balloon Fruit Salad

This recipe calls for two Balloon Fruit, two Thornmato, and one Salad Dressing. It will restore 10 satiety and 16 percent plus 34,000 health points.

Barnacle Seafood Pizza

Players will need to gather one Barnacle, two Brown Rice, and one Onion to make Barnacle Seafood Pizza. When consumed by wanderers, this dish will restore 10 satiety and 16 percent plus 34,000 health points.

Screengrab via ON Game on YouTube

Caviar Sushi

Creating this dish requires one Caviar, two Rice, and two Laver. Wanderers who consume this dish will restore 10 satiety and 16 percent plus 34,000 health points.

Fiddlehead Pie

Players will need two Fiddlehead and two Brown Rice to make a Fiddlehead Pie. This dish will grant players a satiety increase of 10 and a 16 percent plus 34,000 increase in health points.

Chocolate Bread

Two Cocoa Beans and two Brown Rice can be combined to create Chocolate Bread. It will restore 10 satiety and 16 percent plus 34,000 health points.

Screengrab via ON Game on YouTube

Pine Cocoa

This beverage can be crafted with one Pinecone, one Cocoa Beans, and two Milk. Players that drink this beverage will regenerate 10 satiety and restore 16 percent plus 34,000 health points.

Fiddlehead Soup

Players can cook this soup by gathering and combining two Fiddlehead and four Lettuce in a cooking pot. This dish can then be consumed to restore 10 satiety and 16 percent plus 34,000 health points.