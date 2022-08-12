Where to find Laver in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy isn’t a cooking simulator, exactly, but players will quickly realize just how important cooking is. Making sure your health stays full and receiving various buffs from eating can make the game far easier for players that are trying to explore the various environments that the game has to offer.

Of course, in order to cook, players need to find ingredients. And while some ingredients are relatively plentiful, others can be a bit more difficult to find. You might’ve bought some recipes along your travels to make some foods, or discovered some recipes just by experimenting with random ingredients you throw together while cooking. Either way, you’ll probably want to cook yourself something, but need to find the ingredients you need in order to do so.

One of those ingredients is laver, which is important both for making certain recipes, and for completing some of the early food-based quests in the game. Laver isn’t terribly common, however, and can’t be found just anywhere around the map.

If you need some laver in order to complete some quests objectives in Tower of Fantasy, here’s where to find it.

Laver locations in Tower of Fantasy

Laver is a type of seaweed that can only be found in and around beaches on the western shores of Aesperia. To find Laver, you’ll want to follow the shore northwest of Banges Dock

Image via Level Infinite, Remix by Adam Snavely

Laver can be found on beaches between Banges Dock and Loen Dock, with some Laver also spawning right around Loen Dock.

You’ll be able to spot it by its distinctive reddish-pink “leaves.”

Despite only spawning in this specific region of Aesperia, Laver should be relatively plentiful on the beaches, which means you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding it once you’ve started looking in the correct areas.