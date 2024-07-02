Is The First Descendant on GeForce Now?

If you want to play The First Descendant but are struggling to meet the requirements to do so, you might be wondering whether you can run it through GeForce Now. This platform can be quite helpful, so you need to know if The First Descendant is on GeForce Now.

GeForce now is a powerful way to play games you otherwise might struggle to run. It’s a pretty useful gaming platform and can make this game a lot more accessible, so here’s whether The First Descendant is available to play on GeForce Now.

Is The First Descendant available on GeForce Now?

You can start looting and shooting now. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The First Descendant is available on GeForce Now. It’s included among the massive official list of GeForce Now games as playable through Steam. It became available through GeForce Now when the game itself first launched on July 2, which means you can jump in to play using GeForce Now whenever you like.

If you don’t meet the system requirements or you’re experiencing lots of stuttering and lag while playing, using GeForce Now might be a viable solution for you. It’s essentially a more advanced gaming platform you can rent, so it might help solve various issues you encounter like internal exception errors and black screen errors.

You don’t have to purchase The First Descendant again through GeForce Now if you already have it, which means all you need to do is connect your game library to start playing. The basic GeForce Now subscription is free but limited, so you may end up deciding to pay if you want even better hardware and more playing time.

Regardless of how you choose to use GeForce Now, this option means there’s another way to play and potentially combat hardware issues you’re facing in The First Descendant so you can start redeeming codes, unlocking characters, and collecting trophies.

