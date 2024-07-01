Image Credit: Bethesda
The First Descendant system requirements – All PC specs

It’s really well-optimized.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 06:50 am

The First Descendant is less than a day away, and many players, ourselves included, can’t wait to play this free-to-play looter shooter. If you’re planning to play The First Descendant on your PC, you’ll be happy to know the game isn’t too demanding.

Here are the PC system requirements for The First Descendant.

The First Descendant PC minimum system requirements

character in the first descendant
The game is gorgeous even on low-end PCs. Image via NEXON Games

Despite using Unreal Engine 5, The First Descendant runs brilliantly on even low-spec PCs. Even if you have a 10+ year old PC around, there’s a good chance it will be able to run The First Descendant, albeit not with all the bells and whistles.

Here are the incredibly humble minimum system requirements for The First Descendant:

Minimum system requirements
OSWindows 10, 64bit
CPUIntel i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350
RAM8GB
GPUGeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 570 4GB VRAM
DirectX12
Storage50GB (SSD recommended)

The First Descendant PC recommended system requirements

We tested The First Descendant during the beta tests on several different systems, and the performance was amazing. Not only did we get more than 60 FPS, but we also got 4K resolution with ray-tracing. The best thing about all this is that you don’t need a state-of-the-art PC to get any of these in The First Descendant

Here are the not-so-demanding recommended specs to run The First Descendant on PC:

Recommended system requirements
OSWindows 10, 64bit
CPUIntel i7 7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
RAM16GB
GPUGeFroce RTX 2060 or AMD RX 5600XT 8GB VRAM
DirectX12
Storage50GB (SSD recommended)

Don’t forget to download the latest game-ready drivers from the official AMD and Nvidia websites before starting the game for an even better experience.

