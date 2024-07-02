The First Descendant Coupon codes (July 2024)

The First Descendant is an action-packed looter shooter, which means you’re constantly working to acquire better gear. Getting great items can be tough, but this process becomes a bit more bearable when you redeem codes for free goodies.

Acquiring better loot is crucial in most games, but it’s one of the key goals in this one, which means you absolutely want to take all the free items you can get. Here are all the working codes in The First Descendant and how to redeem them.

All The First Descendant codes (working)

Get your free loot and get back to shooting. Image via Nexon Games

There are no working codes yet.

As soon as there are working codes for The First Descendant, they’ll be added here. While you wait for codes to drop, you can claim some beta test rewards and Twitch drops, which means there are already a few free goodies you can grab.

How to redeem codes in The First Descendant

You can redeem codes in The First Descendant by navigating to Settings, selecting the Account page, and typing out the working code in the Enter Coupon box.

Expired The First Descendant codes

The codes that are available to be redeemed change over time, which means codes eventually expire. All expired codes are listed here so you can check whether the code you’re trying to use is active or no longer works.

There are no expired codes yet.

What to do when The First Descendant codes don’t work

If the codes you’re trying to use aren’t working, the two most likely reasons are it’s either typed incorrectly or expired. Start by comparing the code you’re trying to enter with the listed one under the working codes section. If you don’t see your code in this section, check the expired codes to see if it might not be working because it’s no longer active.

Free loot helps you become a lot more powerful. Image via Nexon Games

How to find new The First Descendant codes

This article will be updated whenever there are new The First Descendant codes to claim and as any active ones become expired. You can check back here regularly to ensure you have all the latest free loot. Even though it’s free to play, there are lots of microtransactions in this game, so it’s a good idea to check for new codes often.

If you want to seek out some codes yourself, there are a few places to check. The official Reddit page and the Discord server are generally the two best spots to check as they’re updated pretty often. You can also check the game’s X (formerly Twitter) page, but this spot usually isn’t quite as reliable for codes.

