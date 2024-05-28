Pokemon Bronze Forever Official artwork
Image via Bronze Forever
Project Bronze Forever codes (May 2024)

So, you wanna be a master of Pokémon, but you don't have the skills? With Project Bronze Forever codes, you will.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: May 28, 2024 08:37 am

Updated May 28, 2024: Checked for codes!

Get ready to become the next Pokémon master and save your parents from the clutches of Team Eclipse in this incredible Pokémon-inspired game as you collect monsters, fight and trade with other trainers, and receive free goodies with Project Bronze Forever codes.

The codes for Project Bronze Forever will grant you items you can use to catch Pokémon, evolve them, and help them in battles. If you want more Roblox freebies, check out our list of Loomian Legacy codes to get even more free goodies.

All Project Bronze Forever codes list

There are currently no active Project Bronze Forever codes.

Expired Project Bronze Forever codes

  • DownTime
  • PurchasesAreBack
  • RoadTo400K
  • RoriaLeague
  • IAMCHAMPION
  • PrideMonth
  • GameIsBackThisTime
  • GameBack
  • 1KBoosts
  • PremiumCode5
  • RobloxIsCool
  • GameUpYay
  • MAINTENANCEOVER
  • PremiumCode4
  • YayForPokemon
  • 6YearsOfPBB
  • FreeBPSorryForDelay
  • PremiumCode3
  • BrickBronzeForever
  • BuyingFixed
  • SorryForDownTime
  • Easter2023
  • TestingEnded
  • GameIsUpGuys
  • 1MilCode
  • NoUpdateTodaySorry
  • AudioIsBack
  • PurchasesBack
  • Ash
  • NewGen9s
  • Week1
  • TanoIsTheBest
  • ThankYouTano
  • SafariZoneUpdate
  • HugeUpdateSoon

How to redeem codes in Project Bronze Forever

Redeeming codes in Project Bronze Forever is simple. Just follow our guide:

Project Bronze Forever How to redeem codes
Click here and get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Project Bronze Forever on Roblox.
  2. Play the game until you beat the first gym leader.
  3. Click the RD Power tab on the left side of the screen.
  4. Enter a code in the Type Here text box.
  5. Hit Enter and receive your freebies.

How to get more codes in Project Bronze Forever

If you want to get the latest Project Bronze Forever codes, we recommend you bookmark this article. We search for the latest codes every day, so you don’t have to.

However, if you want to search for freebies on your own, you can check the Get Noobed Games Roblox group and the Pokémon: Project Bronze Forever Discord server.

Why are my Project Bronze Forever codes not working?

There are two possible reasons why your Project Bronze Forever codes might not work—the primary reason being the codes expiring. Redeem the codes as soon as possible to prevent this issue. The other reason for your trouble could be typos. Double-check your code or copy and paste it directly from this article into the game.

Other ways to get free rewards in Project Bronze Forever

Besides using Project Bronze Forever codes to earn free goodies, you can earn rewards the classic Pokémon way—from battling trainers to earn money to finding pokéballs hidden in tall grass. Premium members can spin a wheel to receive a random Pokémon.

What is Project Bronze Forever?

Project Bronze Forever is a Pokémon tribute game on Roblox where you experience the classic formula of the world-famous pet-collecting franchise. The twist in this title is that you have to save your parents from the mysterious Team Eclipse while trying to become the best Pokémon master.

If you’re up for more free rewards in other Roblox experiences, check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section. We have freebies for all kinds of games, including the latest Project Polaro codes.

