How to get the Action and Reaction Module in The First Descendant

Maximizing your weapon’s damage with Modules is key to getting stronger in The First Descendant. To do that, you need a powerful Module like Action and Reaction, so here’s how to get it.

Where to find the Action and Reaction Module in The First Descendant

Hard mode missions always have higher chances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Action and Reaction Module is a rare weapon Module in The First Descendant, which means it comes in multiple variations. There are three High-Power Rounds versions for each of the weapon types: shotguns, launchers, and snipers. There are also versions for General Rounds, Special Rounds, and Impact Rounds weapons.

Below, you’ll find a list of missions that drop each of the Modules. These missions have a 15 to 30 percent chance of dropping the Module (depending on the difficulty), but you can also get them from other missions as monster drops.

High-Power Rounds (shotguns)

Vulgus Strategic Outpost zone recon mission in Dune Base in Hagios (Normal)

Vulgus Strategic Outpost zone recon mission in Dune Base in Hagios (Hard)

High-Power Rounds (launchers)

Void Fusion Reactor void mission in The Ruins in Vespers (Normal)

Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in The Ruins in Vespers (Hard)

Void Fragment void mission in Dune Base in Hagios (Normal)

Void Fragment void mission in Dune Base in Hagios (Hard)

High-Power Rounds (snipers)

Vulgus Strategic Outpost zone recon mission in Defense Line in Fortress (Normal)

Vulgus Strategic Outpost zone recon mission in Defense Line in Fortress (Hard)

General Rounds

Large Nuclear Reactor mission in Classified Area in Sterile Land (Normal)

Large Nuclear Reactor mission in Classified Area in Sterile Land (Hard)

Special Rounds

Command Relay battlefield mission in Frozen Valley in Fortress (Normal)

Command Relay battlefield mission in Frozen Valley in Fortress (Hard)

Impact Rounds

Void Fragment void mission in Miragestone in Agna Desert (Normal)

Void Fragment void mission in Miragestone in Agna Desert (Hard)

Void Fusion Reactor void mission in Repository in Sterile Land (Normal)

Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in Repository in Sterile Land (Hard)

What does the Action and Reaction Module do in The First Descendant?

A potent option for increased damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Action and Reaction Module in The First Descendant increases Firearm ATK by 15 percent at base level but also increases the recoil by five percent. At maximum enhancement, this Module increases your Firearm ATK by 61 percent and adds 20 percent to recoil.

It’s a potent Module, but depending on the weapon, you might need something to compensate for the increased recoil. Another Module that increases Firearm ATK is the Rifling Reinforcement. This Module is used for multiple weapon builds, including the Tamer or Eternal Willpower, and at maximum enhancement, it gives a 32 percent increase in Firearm ATK.

Luckily, you can use both of them in the same loadout for maximum damage or just the Rifling Reinforcement if the recoil is getting out of hand.

