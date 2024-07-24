How to get Enduring Legacy in The First Descendant

Enduring Legacy is a late-game machine gun that can hold its own against the Tamer for the title of the strongest weapon in the game. Enduring Legacy takes lots of grinding to unlock and craft, so here’s how to get it in The First Descendant.

How to unlock Enduring Legacy in The First Descendant

Your shopping list for Enduring Legacy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enduring Legacy is an Ultimate machine gun in The First Descendant that becomes available at Mastery Rank 15, which is quite a long grind. After you reach this rank, you need to get four individual weapon parts: Enduring Legacy Polymer Syncytium Blueprint, Enduring Legacy Synthetic Fiber Blueprint, Enduring Legacy Nano Tube Blueprint, and Enduring Legacy Blueprint.

As always, you need to craft three materials using resources and an item from the Amorphous Material. The research for every individual part takes two hours, and the weapon itself takes four hours. You also need 250,000 Gold for all the research.

Here’s how to get every core item for Enduring Legacy in The First Descendant:

Material Source Enduring Legacy Polymer Syncytium Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Derelict Covert in Echo Swamp (Hard)



Intercept Battle (Hard): Devourer (Amorphous Material Pattern: 076)



Intercept Battle (Hard): Obstructer (Amorphous Material Pattern: 104)



Intercept Battle (Hard): Frost Walker (Amorphous Material Pattern: 115) Enduring Legacy Synthetic Fiber Intercept Battle (Normal): Stunning Beauty (Amorphous Material Pattern: 012)



Intercept Battle (Hard): Dead Bride (Amorphous Material Pattern: 067)



Intercept Battle (Hard): Devourer (Amorphous Material Pattern: 078)



Intercept Battle (Hard): Molten Fortress (Amorphous Material Pattern: 126) Enduring Legacy Nano Tube Intercept Battle (Normal): Hanged Man (Amorphous Material Pattern: 053)



Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Restricted Zone in Sterile Land (Hard) (Amorphous Material Pattern: 065)



Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Corrupted Zone in Hagios (Hard) (Amorphous Material Pattern: 111)



Intercept Battle (Hard): Pyromaniac (Amorphous Material Pattern: 087) Enduring Legacy Blueprint Intercept Battle (Hard): Executioner (Amorphous Material Pattern: 059)



Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Frozen Valley in Fortress (Hard) (Amorphous Material Pattern: 119)



Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Observatory in White-night Gulch (Hard) (Amorphous Material Pattern: 101)



Intercept Battle (Hard): Swamp Walker (Amorphous Material Pattern: 097)

What does Enduring Legacy do in The First Descendant?

It does have a considerable Effective Range drop-off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Enduring Legacy machine gun comes with a Unique Ability called Craftsmanship. Hitting an enemy increases the Status Effect Trigger Rate of the corresponding element and inflicts the Quenching debuff on the enemy. Quenching can reach up to 30 stacks, and every stack reduces the enemy’s Fire Resistance. On top of that, if you hit an enemy inflicted with Burn, Enduring Legacy gets a Firearm ATK buff.

This weapon is essentially Python but for Fire damage. It functions almost the same and synergizes with Fire ATK Modules and Descendants. It also has a high base Firearm Critical Hit Rate, so you can build it fully into Critical Hit rather than Weak Point Damage.

