Yujin is the one true healer in The First Descendant who makes sure everyone on the team is safe and sound. He’s what you can expect from a traditional healer in a game, with a few of his own tricks.

If your team keeps dying on the battlefield, here’s the best Yujin build in The First Descendant.

All Yujin skills in The First Descendant

He might be grumpy, but he’s good at his job. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yujin is a healer character in The First Descendant with a more supportive playstyle. All of his skills recover health and provide buffs to you and your allies. Yujin’s self-healing isn’t terrible, but you should still stick close to your team so they can cover you while you keep them alive.

Here are all of Yujin’s skills in The First Descendant:

Stop Overreacting (passive) : Significantly reduces the time to rescue allies.

Targets rescued by Yujin increase their Max HP for a certain period.

: Significantly reduces the time to rescue allies. Targets rescued by Yujin increase their Max HP for a certain period. Solidarity Healing: Summons a Recovery Drone that attaches to allies to heal them.

Recovers target and increases their ATK through an Accelerant effect upon dismissal.

Summons a Recovery Drone that attaches to allies to heal them. Recovers target and increases their ATK through an Accelerant effect upon dismissal. Restructure Serum : Fires a Restructure Serum forward, decreasing DEF and inflicting Allergy on enemies. When attacking enemies with Allergy, heals nearby allies and grants additional healing to allies who kill the enemy.

: Fires a Restructure Serum forward, decreasing DEF and inflicting Allergy on enemies. When attacking enemies with Allergy, heals nearby allies and grants additional healing to allies who kill the enemy. Stimulant Spray: Grants Stimulation to allies. While Stimulation is active, incoming DMG is reduced, and recovery is received when Stimulation ends.

Grants Stimulation to allies. While Stimulation is active, incoming DMG is reduced, and recovery is received when Stimulation ends. Hyperreactive Healing Ground: Heals himself and allies, granting Purification and Immunity to remove and prevent debuffs. Additional recovery is based on the number of allies and enemies within range. Yujin is granted the Hyper Activity effect, increasing his ATK and skill power.

Best Yujin weapons in The First Descendant

Get the trifecta of buffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Divine Punishment is one of the best Ultimate weapons for Yujin, as you can take advantage of all three effects of the weapon by granting buffs to allies, recovering their HP, and inflicting debuffs on enemies.

Other decent weapons include classic choices, like the Tamer and Eternal Willpower. Since Yujin doesn’t have damage-dealing skills, Thunder Cage is also a great option for more AoE monster clearing.

Best Yujin Modules in The First Descendant

Simple yet effective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All of Yujin’s skills have an effective range for healing and provide a unique effect. You want to primarily invest in Modules that increase Skill Range, Skill Effect Range, and Skill Duration to maximize these benefits. I also recommend investing in Skill Cooldown and MP Recovery with Modules like MP Collector for more consistent skill uptime.

skill power bug At the time of writing, I noticed that Skill Power doesn’t scale your healing and may reduce it instead. This is especially noticeable when you swap to a low-level Reactor. This is likely a bug, so keep that in mind when building and playing Yujin.

Here are some of the recommended Modules for Yujin and what they do:

Module Effect Passionate Sponsor Increases Firearm ATK and Skill Power Modifier when healing an ally Safe Recovery Increases Outgoing Heal Increased HP Increases Max HP Skill Expansion Increases Skill Effect Range Maximize Range Increases Skill Range but decreases Skill Power Modifier Skill Extension Increases Skill Duration Battle of Stamina Increases Max HP and Skill Duration Maximize Duration Increases Skill Duration but decreases Skill Power Modifier Nimble Fingers Decreases Skill Cooldown

I was lucky enough to get the First Aid Kit Transcendent Module for Yujin, and it’s perfect for any content you plan to clear solo. First Aid Kit replaces Yujin’s Solidarity Healing skill with a placable med kit (similar to Enzo‘s ammo drone) that anyone can pick up, including you, giving you much more survivability.

Another Transcendent Module that is worth your time is Duty and Sacrifice, which removes the range from the Hyperreactive Healing Ground skill.

Best Yujin Reactors in The First Descendant

Weird science behind these things. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Skill Power seemingly doesn’t work as intended, you can go for the lowest-level Reactor you have. Alternatively, you can get an Ultimate Reactor with Divine Punishment mounting for when the Skill Power is fixed.

Aim for the Materialized Reactor with the Singular Skill Power Boost and the following stats:

HP Heal Modifier

Skill Cooldown

Skill Duration UP

Skill Effect Range

Best Yujin External Components in The First Descendant

The two-piece Annihilation set grants bonus Skill Duration, which you can pair with any other External Components that have the stats you need. On External Components, prioritize survivability and any of the following stats:

Max HP

DEF

Max MP

MP Recovery in Combat

MP Recovery Modifier

