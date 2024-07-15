Enzo is the greatest quartermaster in The First Descendant, always ensuring everyone on his team has enough supplies and firepower to take down the enemy.

Even though Enzo is a support character, don’t let that fool you into thinking you can’t dominate the damage charts. As long as you have a solid understanding of his skills and a loadout that synergizes with them, the damage won’t be a problem.

Here’s our best Enzo build in The First Descendant.

All Enzo skills in The First Descendant

He’s got an unlimited supply of drones and ammunition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enzo uses drones with his skills to help himself and his teammates. The drones can resupply ammo, deal damage in a small area, and regenerate Enzo’s shield. His playstyle is quite defensive, but drone support allows him to quickly get back on the field.

Here are all of Enzo’s skills in The First Descendant:

Shoot Support (passive) : Grants Fire Support to allies within an area around Enzo, increasing their max ammo capacity. This effect increases with the number of Enzos on the team. Increases efficiency and rewards when opening Encrypted Vaults.

: Grants Fire Support to allies within an area around Enzo, increasing their max ammo capacity. This effect increases with the number of Enzos on the team. Increases efficiency and rewards when opening Encrypted Vaults. Start Supply : Summons a Bullet Supplying Device at the designated location. Grants ammo to allies who approach the drone and can only be used once by each player.

: Summons a Bullet Supplying Device at the designated location. Grants ammo to allies who approach the drone and can only be used once by each player. Explosive Drone : Launches an Explosive Drone that deals damage on contact with enemy or terrain.

: Launches an Explosive Drone that deals damage on contact with enemy or terrain. Enhance Combat Suit : Summons a Shield Recovery Comms that recovers Enzo’s shield.

: Summons a Shield Recovery Comms that recovers Enzo’s shield. Perfect Support: Summons a Small Supply Ship to himself and his allies. The Small Supply Ship periodically provides Supply Bullets and attacks enemies.

Best Enzo weapons in The First Descendant

You’re almost cosplaying Gley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launchers are some of the best weapons to use with Enzo because you can constantly refill High-Power Rounds using your drones. As long as you have enough Skill Duration and Skill Cooldown in your build, you can unload rockets as if you were a drone yourself.

The best rare launcher in The First Descendant is Vestigial Organ, but Ultimate weapons like Restored Relic or Sigvore’s Proof are also decent. If you decide to use a launcher, feel free to spec it out for Weak Point Damage, as you get plenty of ammo to try and land those shots. Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Colossus) is also good to have in its stats for Void Intercept Battles.

Best Enzo Modules in The First Descendant

No Skill Power or Critical Hit is necessary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the most out of Enzo, maximize your Skill Duration. Every skill apart from the Explosive Drone stays on the field for a continuous amount of time that you can extend.

The higher your Skill Duration is, the longer your Bullet Supplying Device stays on the field, the longer Enhance Combat Suit can regenerate your shield, and the more ammo and fire assistance you can get out of Perfect Support.

Here are some of the recommended Modules for Enzo and what they do:

Module Effect Skill Extension Increases Skill Duration Maximize Duration Increases Skill Duration but reduces Skill Power Battle of Stamina Increases Max HP and Skill Duration Increased HP Increases Max HP Increased Shield Increases Max Shield Nimble Fingers Reduces Skill Cooldown Energy Collection Increases MP Recovery

In addition, invest in Max Shield since you can regenerate it with the Enhance Combat Suit. I also recommend getting a few Modules with Skill Cooldown to resupply your launcher or other weapons more often.

Best Enzo Reactors in The First Descendant

Focus on stats rather than power boosts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Enzo, you don’t care about Skill Power. Try to get a Materialized Reactor with boosts to Singular or Dimension Skill Power and an optimization condition for a launcher, but it’s alright if you can’t.

Your main priority should be stats, and here’s what you should be looking for:

Skill Cooldown

Skill Duration UP

Skill Effect Range

Non-Attribute Skill Power Boost Ratio

Singular Skill Power Boost Ratio

Dimension Skill Power Boost Ratio

Best Enzo External Components in The First Descendant

There’s no such thing as too many drones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Try to get as much Max Shield from your External Components as possible because you can regenerate it quickly with your skill. Shield Enhancement components and a two-piece Annihilation set for increased Skill Duration are a solid combo.

For stats, prioritize everything related to your MP and shield. The better your MP economy is, the more often you can summon drones to resupply your launchers.

Here are the stats to look for on your External Components:

Max MP

MP Recovery in Combat

MP Recovery Modifier

Max Shield

