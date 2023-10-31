THE FINALS player shows how you can make your own portable turret to obliterate the competition

THE FINALS open beta is in full swing, with hundreds of thousands of players joining to participate. Naturally, with the game’s highly competitive nature, some players have already devised the perfect strategy for obliterating the competition: portable turrets.

A Reddit user posted a video on Oct. 30 showing how players can mount portable turrets on environmental objects and turn them into portable killing machines. The video sees the player putting one on a trash can, picking it up, and running around gunning people down. The turret can also shoot over walls as it is positioned high up.

The replies to the post had their own ideas on how to expand the concept. One user remarked how a team could place three turrets on one trash can and have one player carrying it around. That would truly be a killing machine, as even a single turret in THE FINALS can be a capable weapon. There are few downsides to this tactic, especially if there’s more than a single turret, due to the incredibly high DPS the machine has.

Players can even vault and jump around while never letting go of the trash can. This is related to how picking items up in the game works, which is more akin to Half-Life 2‘s and Skyrim‘s floating objects. The game prides itself on its physics, distractibility, and fast-paced combat, which can provide for some exciting strategizing and approaches we’ve seldom seen before.

THE FINALS open beta peaked at over 264,000 players on Steam and has already reached the number five spot on Steam’s Top 10 most-played titles.

The new competitive FPS is being developed by Embark, a subsidiary of the Korean conglomerate Nexon known for publishing MapleStory, Dave the Diver, and Counter-Strike Online. Embark comprises many industry veterans, most notably those from EA’s Battlefield, and is shaping up to be a major player on the competitive esports scene.