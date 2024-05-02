THE FINALS contestants in CNS gear
THE FINALS mid-season update introduces Terminal Attack mode and Stun Gun nerf

CNS or VAIIYA, which side are you on?
The mid-season update for THE FINALS is here, and it adds a new event and new rewards to grind for, as well as making several balancing changes.

In update 2.6.0THE FINALS introduces Terminal Attack, a limited-time round-based five-vs-five game mode. In Terminal Attack, one team attacks a terminal to deliver and upload the decryption key, while the defending team must do all they can to prevent that from happening. 

THE FINALS Terminal
Are you ready to reach the terminal? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Embark Studios

Unlike THE FINALS’ core game modes, in Terminal Attack, there’s no healing or revives, and you only get one life. You can regenerate up to 100 health, and gadgets do not regenerate at all. Each match is a best of seven rounds, and the destruction you cause to the maps carries over throughout the entire match. Alongside Terminal Attack, there are event-related contracts with rewards for you to grind for. Both the mode and rewards are available until May 22.

The mid-season patch also came with balancing changes. The update heavily nerfed the Stun Gun, which was dominating arenas for quite some time. Players hit by a Stun Gun can now use their Specializations, Gadgets, crouch, and even aim down sights. According to the developer, the goal of the change is to give stunned players more of a fighting chance while still being vulnerable.

The other changes include a Barricade size increase of 20 percent, a decreased cloaking effect for the Vanishing Bomb and the Cloaking Device (so it’s easier to see cloaked players), and several FCAR adjustments. FCAR trades some of its damage for extra ammo in the mag (25 rounds instead of 20) and has an increased fall-off damage multiplier at max range, making it deal slightly more damage at range.

For those of you worried about cheaters, Embark Studios also gave an update on anti-cheat. The developer pointed out Easy Anti-Cheat acts as a first line of defense, after which the team has added additional anti-cheat tools, and more technologies and techniques are currently in development.

