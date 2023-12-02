Is THE FINALS coming to Xbox?

THE FINALS‘ latest beta has closed, and the release date is fast approaching. Players will soon be able to get into the arena and smash the competition, but it won’t be accessible on all main platforms at launch.

The game’s latest open beta ended earlier in November. Now, players are eagerly waiting to put their hands on the game with its official launch. It has yet to get an official date, but the developer has hinted at a release in 2023. It remains to be seen whether Embark Studios can finish and launch the game in time for Christmas, but after the success of the most recent beta the company will be surely pushing to release THE FINALS as soon as possible.

Embark Studios’ upcoming shooter ran three successive beta phases. At launch, it will include several game modes, three different classes, as well as numerous items to collect and build to adjust your strategy in the arena.

Is THE FINALS playable on Xbox?

THE FINALS’ will include cross-platform play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

THE FINALS will be available on several platforms at launch, including the Xbox Series X|S. It’s already listed on the console’s shop. Before it launches, players can add the game to their wishlist. They will get notified when it will be available.

The Xbox version of THE FINALS includes ray tracing, 60FPS compatibility, and cross-platform multiplayer. The latter is available on all platforms, including PC and PlayStation 5. Players also have the choice to deactivate cross-platform gameplay to get matched with players of the same platform only. In the meantime, you can polish your strategy to enter the arena with all your strength.