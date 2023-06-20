Is THE FINALS cross-platform?

THE FINALS is an upcoming free-to-play first person shooter that lets players completely alter and destroy different arenas to gain an advantage against their opponents in escalating tournaments. The game, which was made in part by some developers who worked on Battlefield, will see a closed beta take place for PC players. Recent trailers for the FPS also went over quite well with the community. However, before more players get excited for THE FINALS, they want to know if it will be cross-platform or not.

THE FINALS has been confirmed to be releasing on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Its official release date is still unknown, as are some more concrete details surrounding its accessibility. In this guide, I will go into everything that we currently know about any cross-platform functionality coming to THE FINALS.

Will THE FINALS be cross-platform?

At the time of writing, it is still unclear whether or not THE FINALS will feature cross-platform play between PC and the current-generation consoles. There has also been no announcement regarding a release for the last-generation consoles.

Given that a release date for the new FPS has yet to be announced, it makes sense that no information on cross-platform functionality has been released, either. The developers are likely waiting to drop all of the game details at once, which means we could be waiting for some time before hearing any further news.

In my estimation, I would say to be cautiously optimistic when it comes to cross-platform play in THE FINALS. Many free-to-play shooters currently on the market feature some form of crossplay. Also, with the development team, Embark Studios, consisting of developers who have previously worked on multiplayer titles that featured crossplay, the chances of THE FINALS having the option to play with users on a different platform seem strong.

Of course, we won’t know anything until the developers release more details on the future of THE FINALS. Until then, all we can do is speculate and wait for more announcements.

