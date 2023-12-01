If you’re thinking about giving THE FINALS a try and you already play other shooters, one of the best things you can do is convert your mouse sensitivity to find the perfect fit for THE FINALS.

This is something I’ve done for other games in the past and it saved me a lot of time since I didn’t have to keep trying different sensitivities until I found one that felt comfortable. And I’ve done it again, this time for THE FINALS.

Here’s the best sensitivity converter for THE FINALS and how to use it.

Best sensitivity converter for THE FINALS

The best sensitivity converter for THE FINALSis a website called Gaming Smart. This website has a sensitivity calculator and allows you to pick an array of different shooters such as CS2, VALORANT, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Apex Legends to convert your sensitivity to THE FINALS.

How to convert your sensitivity for THE FINALS

If you use Gaming Smart’s calculator as I’ve suggested, just follow these simple steps to convert your sensitivity for THE FINALS.

Access Gaming Smart. Pick a shooter you already play to convert from. Select THE FINALS in the “convert to” box. Type your mouse sensitivity in the game you wish to convert from. In my case, I converted from CS2 as it’s the game I play the most. But I also tested it with VALORANT to prove the calculator is good. Select the mouse DPI. Gaming Smart will instantly give you a converted sensitivity for THE FINALS located in the “Your Converted Sensitivity Box”.

Find your perfect sensitivity for THE FINALS. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Why is the sensitivity important?

The sensitivity is extremely important for shooters as it will dictate how fast your mouse moves when you’re aiming at your opponents. A rule of thumb I have is that my sensitivity has to be fast enough so I can react to enemies behind my back, but not fast to the point I’ll have difficulties aiming at people who are in front of me. The most important thing about sensitivity is feeling comfortable with it, instead of forcing something.