The Targon trait in TFT Set 9, explained

Out of all the defensive traits in Teamfight Tactics Set Nine, there’s usually always one staple healing-focused trait, and that is no different for Runeterra Reforged. Another regional trait, this particular one boosts both the healing and shielding for your team, which can be crucial for top-four finishes.

Here is how the Targon trait works in TFT Set Nine and a list of all the units of the trait.

How the Targon trait works in TFT Set Nine

For Targon fans, the trait is relatively simple, a buff trait that applies to all units on the board. Considering the trait is more defensive than offensive, the fact that it applies to all of a player’s units and not just Targon units provides a lot more value, especially if you choose units that have healing or shielding outside of Targon.

To start, the trait offers different levels of boosted healing and shielding based on how many Targon units you have. The buff starts with two Targon units, giving a 20 percent buff to heals and shields. At three Targon, that increases to 40 percent. At four Targon, all units get 70 percent more heals and shields.

Related: TFT Patch 13.14 buffs will shake up meta according to Riot Mortdog

All Targon units in TFT Set Nine

Soraka (Targon/Invoker)

Taric (Targon/Bastion/Sorcerer)

Aphelios (Targon/Deadeye)

With there only being three base Targon units in Set Nine, reaching four takes a little bit of effort. By effort, I mean you need to get a Targon Emblem, and place it on a non-Targon unit, or get a Targon augment that adds an extra Targon unit for your team.

When it comes to flexibility, Targon is one of the more flexible traits in the set thanks to its low barrier of entry. The buff it offers is simple, applies to the whole team, and only needs two units to activate. Some traits that work very well are some of the side traits the units offer, like Invoker, Bastion, and Sorcerer.

Related: The Invoker trait in TFT Set 9, explained

In theory, Invoker provides a good buff that works alongside Targon, if you aim to make a team that doesn’t focus on killing enemies. Instead, it focuses on outlasting them, thanks to both the mana regen and healing buffs allowing for tank units to stay alive much longer. Plus, add Sorcerers to that mix and you have units that get power from that mana regen, alongside the healing and shielding buffs.

Essentially, Targon is excellent to add onto comps that have good magical damage output or that have units that offer healing and shielding. Two traits that have that as part of their units are Shadow Isles and Shurima, but making those traits work with each other takes a little more creativity over Sorcerer or Invoker.

About the author