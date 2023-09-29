The Darkin trait in TFT Set 9.5, explained

Set 9.5 of Teamfight Tactics is bringing a new twist to unique traits, with a formerly exclusive trait for Aatrox—the Darkin trait—evolving into something with a little more complexity.

Here is how the Darkin trait works in TFT Set 9.5, all the units that have the trait, and which traits it works best alongside.

How the Darkin trait works in TFT Set 9.5

To start, the Darkin trait revolves around an effect that happens after a unit dies. When this trait was introduced in Set Nine, it was unique to Aatrox, allowing him to essentially respawn through an ally’s death. Now, with there being two Darkin units, here is how the trait works.

Each Darkin unit possesses a weapon which has its own specific benefits. When a Darkin unit dies, the unit’s weapon possesses the closest ally, giving them the weapon’s powers. If both Darkin units are on the board, both weapon’s powers are 50 percent stronger.

Naafiri, the first Darkin unit, has the Darkin Dagger weapon that gives whatever unit it’s on a group of packmates that attack enemies when the unit uses its ability. For Aatrox, the weapon he wields is the Darkin Blade, which gives the unit that uses it extra health and Omnivamp. Plus, if another unit other than Aatrox holds the Darkin Blade for four seconds without dying, Aatrox will revive on their death.

Darkin darker. Image via Riot Games

All Darkin units in TFT Set 9.5

Naafiri (Darkin/Shurima/Challenger)

(Darkin/Shurima/Challenger) Aatrox (Darkin/Slayer/Juggernaut)

There’s only two Darkin units in TFT Set 9.5, one more from Set Nine. With there only being two levels to Darkin, and only one or two Darkin units on a field, there aren’t any Darkin-specific emblems or augments available.

As for trait combinations, there are four key ones that overlap easily: Shurima, Challenger, Slayer, and Juggernaut. All of those traits only require two of their units to activate, meaning that you can build a composition with a focus on Slayer or Juggernaut, then add Aatrox to use two Darkin units and make the end game easier.

But Darkin units are also great to place other trait emblems on. For example, placing a Rogue emblem on Aatrox can make him very hard to kill, or putting a Slayer emblem on Naafiri can make her have an absurd amount of healing from the damage she puts out. Thanks to Darkin going active as soon as you put one of its units in, it allows for a lot of creativity and flexibility in team building.

