TFT Set 9 first PBE patch nerfs Taliyah, Viego, and new trait Piltover

Teamfight Tactics players are excited to get their hands on the next set, and the PBE for Set Nine is now available to give them a taste of the near future. Thanks to fan feedback and some internal testing, gameplay director of TFT Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer tweeted out all the changes coming soon to the Set Nine PBE, including some nerfs to the strong units of Taliyah and Viego, while adjusting some traits like the new group Piltover.

Normally, these changes would be revealed as an official patch, but with the game still on the PBE, this group of buffs and nerfs are more of a balance change, correcting problems heading into Set Nine on June 14. This also means that players will be able to use these changed champions and traits quicker, albeit through the long queue system the dev team had to set up for PBE players.

Here’s an extensive list of all the latest changes on the TFT Set Nine PBE, according to Mortdog.

All changes coming to TFT Set Nine PBE

Champion changes

Malzahar Spell Damage increased from 165/270/375 to 175/260/395

Poppy Health increased from 550 to 600 Attack Damage increased from 40 to 45

Tristana Spell Attack Speed increased from 50/55/60/65 percent to a flat 70 percent

Viego Mana increased from 0/40 to 0/50 Bonus magic damage on attack is now tracked

Taliyah Boulder damage decreased from 200/300/450 to 100/150/225 Knock-Up damage increased from 0/0/0 to 100/150/225 Fixed a bug where multiple Knock-Ups would knock enemies too high and too slow

Teemo Multicaster VFX hooked up for four-star spell

Warwick Attack Damage decreased from 55 to 40

Jayce Spell Attack Damage percentage decreased from 250/250/260 percent to 220/220/230 percent

Katarina Spell range now scales with attack range

Lux Mana increased from 0/45 to 25/45 Spell Damage decreased from 850/1300/9001 to 820/1230/4500

Yasuo Mana decreased from 60/120 to 50/110 Spell AD percentage increased from 450/450/1000 percent to 500/500/1500 percent

Zeri Attack missiles now travel 40 percent faster Attack spread is reduced on distant targets Attacks track targets slightly better when they move

Aatrox Spell Attack Damage ratio decreased from 275/280/3000 percent to 250/250/2500 percent

K’Sante Attack Damage decreased from 65 to 60 Mana increased from 0/45 to 0/50



Trait changes

As for traits, a lot of the new traits also received changes as the PBE continues.

Challenger Challengers bank their dash if they can’t immediately dash (due to CC or Yasuo’s cast)

Demacia Bonus Armor and Magic Resist decreased from 5/25/80/200 to 5/20/60/150

Freljord Delay time increased from 5 to 7 seconds Percentage HP Damage decreased from 5/12/20 percent to 5/10/15 percent

Ionia Buff Power decreased from 100/200/270 percent to 100/200/300 percent Irelia Armor/Magic Resist bonus increased from 25 to 30 Karma Ability Power Bonus increased from 20 to 25

Piltover Lowered the drop amounts from the 6 Piltover Orb each turn

Rogue 4 Piece Bleed Damage decreased from 50 percent to 30 percent

Sorcerer Ability Power increased from 25/50/80/111 percent to 25/50/85/125 percent

Technogenius If you don’t purchase an upgrade, the next one is guaranteed to be different

Void Baron Nashor’s base health decreased from 1300 to 1200

Zaun Zaun 6 overcharges now function as intended



Item changes

As for items from the PBE’s launch to this patch, only two are changing.

Ornn Hullcrusher Bonus health increased from 400 to 500

Ornn Trickster’s Glass Health bonus decreased from 300 to 200



Augment changes

All Crown augments now offer an item Invoker Crown grants Jeweled Gauntlet Slayer Crown grants Bloodthirster Ionia Crown grants Guardbreaker Bruiser Crown grants Redemption

Shurima’s Legacy Damage increased from 150-750 to 300-1500 based on stage

Rift Walk Now blinks to the closest target if there are no targets in range when casting

Strategist Heart Fixed icon to be accurate

Hustler Now shows 2-1 only

Unified Resistance I/II Now blacklist against each other

Warwick Carry Removed

Spoils of War Bonus cashouts come slightly less frequently, and are more likely to grant gold rather than champions

Starter Kit Now only gives an item component

Glacial Breeze Max health shield decreased from 35 percent to 30 percent

Hedge Fund Gold granted decreased from 20/30/40 to 18/30/40 Max Interest decreased from infinite to 10

Sentinel’s Shield Max Health Shield decreased from 20 percent to 18 percent

Balanced Budget I/II/III Gold per round decreased at all ranks, from 4 to 3, 6 to 5, and 11 to 9

Money I/II/III Gold per installment per rank decreased, from 12 to 10, from 18 to 16, and 25 to 22

Ancient Archives I/II Gold decreased from 4 to 2, 8 to 3

Metabolic Accelerator Can no longer be offered on 3-2



On top of all of those changes, we also get one for the Scuttle Puddle, the new Set mechanic. All scuttle crabs now drop one gold when you kill them, which even the patch notes say “You monsters. They were defenseless.”

TFT Set Nine PBE bug fixes

Last but not least, there’s a good chunk of bug fixes for this PBE patch.

Shopping Spree now properly reduces the cost of rerolls, free shop refreshes carry over between rounds

Noxkraya Portal, Noxus Ryze, Binary Airdrop, and Parting Gifts no longer affect certain summons

Senna now properly replaces shields when shielding allies who already have shields on them

The Void Egg can no longer be Zephyred, but the summon will now get lifted

Fixed a bug that would cause Unstable Rift to grant more items than intended

Lavender Sea now works on ghost armies

Technogenius Turret now has correct stats in ghost armies

Piltover now counts losing to a ghost player as a loss

Piltover 6 no longer grants loot against PvE rounds

The Sun Disc from Shurima’s Legacy will now properly target the closest enemies, and the Sun Disc’s pulses will not be disabled

Fixed the Mechano-Swarm upgrade cone to center on the main target

Less game crashes

Zaun will no longer duplicate mods under certain conditions

Ionia tooltip clarity improvement

Zaun’s Virulent Bioware mod no longer deals max HP damage without overcharge

These changes are set to be live in the next day or two, by June 3 at the latest, via the PBE client. Additional changes might be added to the PBE before the Set Nine launch on June 14.

