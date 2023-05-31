TFT Patch 13.11 full notes, Set 9 PBE

Riot Games is buffing Set 8.5 Teamfight Tactics heroes through Monsters’ Attack’s final patch, along with the return of Pride cosmetics and extreme Portals in Normals leading up to the launch of Set Nine Runeterra Reforged.

Patch 13.11—set to go live on Thursday, June 1—is the final update for TFT Set 8.5 Monsters’ Attack, while Set Nine Runeterra Reforged drops onto the PBE servers on May 31. The last update for Set 8.5 includes several buffs to dangerous champions, along with regional loot-drop updates to Portals in Normals.

The final patch of Set 8.5 is also the last time TFT Eggs will appear in the shop. Eggs are getting removed in exchange for Treasure Realms. Players may hold and open Eggs despite them getting removed from the shop in Patch 13.12.

Here are the TFT Set 8.5 Patch 13.11 notes.

Patch 13.11 Pride cosmetics

Pride cosmetics are back, with a full list of goodies scheduled to release on June 1. Popular Booms will return to the TFT shop, along with a K’Sante Pride emote that’s available through the Tacticians Stand United mission.

Mint Boom

Rose Quartz Boom

Sapphire Boom

Catseye Boom

Obsidian Boom

Tanzanite Boom

Cirine Boom

Rainbow Boom

Patch 13.11 Set 8.5 trait changes

Less than a handful of trait changes were applied through TFT Patch 13.11. Star Guardian mana was nerfed at the early breakpoints but Quickdraw received a slight damage buff for the late-game Stages.

InfiniTeam : Health and damage adjusted from 50/55/85 to 45/50/85 percent

: Health and damage adjusted from 50/55/85 to 45/50/85 percent Quickdraw : Bonus damage buffed slightly from 70/140/220 to 70/150/235 percent

: Bonus damage buffed slightly from 70/140/220 to 70/150/235 percent Star Guardian: Mana regeneration adjusted from 35/70/120/175 to 30/60/100/175

Patch 13.11 Set 8.5 champion changes

Urgot has officially transformed into a Star Guardian Threat through TFT Patch 13.11, while Rammus gets some Mortdog love with a mana buff and an armor tweak. Three-star Lux received a significant buff, along with Kayle for those who like to reroll. And three-star Warwick is now unstoppable.

One-cost balance changes

Gangplank : Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75 Kayle : Spell attack damage ratio increased from 155 to 175 percent

: Spell attack damage ratio increased from 155 to 175 percent Kayle : Spell base damage buffed from 25/35/50 to 30/45/65

: Spell base damage buffed from 25/35/50 to 30/45/65 Lucian : Spells passive magic on attack damage buffed from 20/30/45 to 25/35/50

: Spells passive magic on attack damage buffed from 20/30/45 to 25/35/50 Lux: Spell damage buffed from 230/345/520 to 240/360/600

Two-cost balance changes

Fiora: Damage reduction from her spell increased from 20 to 25 percent

Three-cost balance changes

Rammus : Maximum mana buffed from 60/120 to 50/110

: Maximum mana buffed from 60/120 to 50/110 Rammus: Spells passive armor increased slightly from 60/90/150 to 61/91//151

Spells passive armor increased slightly from 60/90/150 to 61/91//151 Riven: Damage attacks buffed from 90/135/255 to 100/150/250

Four-cost balance changes

Aatrox: Damage from both casts buffed at one and two-star from 220/330/1200 to 250/375/1200

Damage from both casts buffed at one and two-star from 220/330/1200 to 250/375/1200 Bel’Veth : Attack speed per Endless Banquet cast increased from 30 to 35 percent

: Attack speed per Endless Banquet cast increased from 30 to 35 percent Neeko : Small frog damage increased from 75/110/300 to 80/120/360

: Small frog damage increased from 75/110/300 to 80/120/360 Neeko: Third frog damage buffed from 150/225/700 to 160/240/720

Third frog damage buffed from 150/225/700 to 160/240/720 Warwick: Attack damage ratio increased from 460/480/1200 to 500/500/1500 percent

Five-cost balance changes

Fiddlesticks : Damage buffed from 90/135/800 to 100/150/800

: Damage buffed from 90/135/800 to 100/150/800 Leona : Maximum mana buffed from 0/75 to 0/50

: Maximum mana buffed from 0/75 to 0/50 Ultimate Ezreal : Attack damage increased from 60 to 64

: Attack damage increased from 60 to 64 Ultimate Ezreal : Attack speed increased from 0.9 to 0.95

: Attack speed increased from 0.9 to 0.95 Urgot : Lethal damage from wave spawns a chest containing a one-star copy

: Lethal damage from wave spawns a chest containing a one-star copy Urgot: Mana nerfed from 80/160 to 100/200

Patch 13.11 Set 8.5 Hero Augment changes

Patch 13.11 is the final update to TFT Hero Augments as they ride off into the Convergence sunset. A majority of the balance changes are buffs. Miss Fortune is dropping more gold while Janna’s Exaggerated Reporting increased her bonus weather power.

Lucian Enchanted Ammunition : Base ability power increased from 20 to 30

: Base ability power increased from 20 to 30 Poppy Steadfast Presence : HP shield buffed from 325 to 375

: HP shield buffed from 325 to 375 Renekton Reign of Anger : Attack speed per 100 missing HP increased from five to six percent

: Attack speed per 100 missing HP increased from five to six percent Wukong Re-Energize : Mana restore increased from 50 to 66 percent

: Mana restore increased from 50 to 66 percent Fiora Grand Challenge : Heal percent increased from nine to 12 percent

: Heal percent increased from nine to 12 percent Malphite Rock Solid : Armor-to-ability power ratio increased from 111 to 130 percent

: Armor-to-ability power ratio increased from 111 to 130 percent Shen Time Knife : Bonus damage buffed from 250 to 300 percent

: Bonus damage buffed from 250 to 300 percent Bel’Veth Voidmother Voiding : HP increased from 66 to 88 percent

: HP increased from 66 to 88 percent Ekko Destructive Resonance : Damage amplification increased from 200 to 240 percent

: Damage amplification increased from 200 to 240 percent Ekko Chronobreak : Stun delay reduced from 10 to eight seconds and stun duration increased from two to 2.5 seconds

: Stun delay reduced from 10 to eight seconds and stun duration increased from two to 2.5 seconds Miss Fortune Make it Rain : Gold in Stage Three increased from eight to 10 and gold in Stage Four-plus increased from 20 to 25

: Gold in Stage Three increased from eight to 10 and gold in Stage Four-plus increased from 20 to 25 Neeko Starlight Resonance : AP on cast increased from 15 to 18

: AP on cast increased from 15 to 18 Janna Exaggerated Reporting : Bonus weather increased from 100 to 200 percent

: Bonus weather increased from 100 to 200 percent Syndra Not in Vain: Attack speed per ally defeat increased from 40 to 75 percent

Patch 13.11 bug fixes

The Mecha Prime Zero arena will get temporarily disabled from June 2 to 5. Riot plans to take the time to investigate mobile issues that have been causing TFT to crash. The arena should return on June 5.

