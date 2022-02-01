TFT Set 6.5 Sister becomes Rival; Protector, Imperial, Cuddly, and Academy are out

A total of 27 traits are in Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 Neon Nights, showcasing new ones like Debonair, Hextech, Striker, Rival, and Mastermind.

Big changes are taking place with the official launch of TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights on Feb. 14. Vertical traits Protector and Academy are getting replaced with Hextech and Debonair. Imperial is getting swapped for Striker. Yummi and the Cuddly trait are gone, replaced by Silco and Mastermind. And the Sister trait is now Rival, with Vi getting elevated to a four-cost unit.

Vi and Jinx are no longer supporting one another in Set 6.5, resulting in the breakpoint of two that was Sister to one within the Rival trait. Refusing to work together, players can only activate the Rival trait with either Jinx or Vi on the battlefield, not both. Vi gets a mana cost reduction of 20 percent and Jinx gains 40 percent attack speed after eliminating an enemy unit.

The new vertical TFT Set 6.5 trait Debonair taps into the flavor of its name via VIP champions that have unique bonuses. Players will see Debonair champions in the shop with a VIP symbol, but the trait won’t get activated until at least three Debonair units are on the battlefield. And the Hextech trait grants its champions a four-second shield every time it sends out a pulse in addition to bonus magic damage on hit. The shield doesn’t stack but the power levels of magic damage and the shield increase at each breakpoint.

Striker is a TFT Set 6.5 trait that features champions that weren’t in Gizmos & Gadgets: Jarvin IV, Rek’Sai, Gnar, Sivir, and Irelia. The Striker trait grants bonus attack damage at breakpoints three, five, and six. And Mastermind is a new trait that is unique to the five-cost champion Silco, granting the two ally units directly in front of him a portion of their maximum mana.

Players can test out every new TFT Set 6.5 trait on PBE servers later today. The official release of Neon Nights will take place on Feb. 14 via Patch 12.4.