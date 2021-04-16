Riot Games released a huge Teamfight Tactics patch today, full of item reworks and balance changes to Set Five Reckoning on the PBE servers.
Scheduled to hit the live servers on April 28, Set Five Reckoning received its third PBE balance patch today. Adjustments were made to 18 champions, 12 items, nine traits, and Hyper Roll. The next Set Five PBE patch isn’t scheduled to take place until April 19, which should allow the TFT balance team to collect massive amounts of data over the weekend, according to Riot game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.
From system changes to a number of TFT nerfs and buffs, here’s a full rundown of the April 16 Set Five Reckoning PBE patch.
Hyper Roll mode
The TFT team has moved the Armory that preceded the PvE rounds in stages five, six, and seven to the following round. Players will now get to see items from PvE rounds prior to choosing an item from the Armory.
System change
A small system change was made to Assassins, having them jump first before other champions begin to move at the start of combat.
Items
A total of 12 items were either reworked or balanced, 10 of which were Shadow Items.
Dragons Claw
- Rework: Grants 200 bonus magic resist (including components).
Shadow Bramble Vest
- Rework: Grants 200 bonus armor (including components).
Shadow Locket of the Iron Solari
- Rework: When combat begins, the holder and all allies within two Hexes in the same row gain 60 bonus armor and magic resist, but gain five less mana per attack.
Shadow Giant Slayer
- Damage decrease under threshold was adjusted from 20 to 15 percent.
Shadow Runaan’s Hurricane
- Bolt damage adjusted from 60 to 50 percent of attack damage
Shadow Gargoyle’s Stoneplate
- Healing per enemy adjusted from 70 to 60 health.
Shadow Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Attack speed per stack adjusted from eight to nine.
- Self-damage was changed from three to 2.5 percent maximum health.
Shadow Infinity Edge
- Bonus crit damage increased from 25 to 30 percent.
- Self-damage reduced from five to four percent maximum health.
Shadow Jeweled Gauntlet
- Bonus crit damage reduced from 65 to 40 percent.
- Bonus crit rate increased from zero to 25 percent.
Shadow Warmog’s Armor
- Bonus health increased from 1500 to 1800.
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Bolt damage reduced from 80 to 75 percent of attack damage.
Zz’Rot and Shadow Zz’Rot
- Taunt now takes place immediately at the start of combat instead of after a one-second delay.
- Taunt is now an instant effect instead of having a one-second duration. Units are no longer compelled to attack or chase the enemy that taunted them for one second. The target is now switched instantly but can retarget once they move if they’re still out of range.
Set Five traits
A total of nine traits were adjusted, with multiple levers receiving either nerfs or buffs.
Abomination
- Base health nerfed from 800/1,200/1,600/2,000 to 800/1,000/1,300/1,600
- Star level health nerfed from 80/120/160/200 to 80/100/130/160
- Base damage nerfed from 80/120/160/200 to 80/100/130/160
- Star level damage nerfed from 8/12/16/20 to 8/10/13/16
Cavalier
- Damage reduction increased from 15/20/25 to 15/25/35 percent
Dawnbringer
- Heal nerfed from 30/60/100/200 to 30/60/100/150 percent
Forgotten
- Attack damage and attack power increased from 35/70/110 to 35/80/140
Legionnaire
- Attack speed increased from 25/50/80/120 to 25/60/100/160 percent
Ranger
- Attack speed increased from 60/120 to 60/140 percent
Redeemed
- Armor and magic resist increased from 25/40/65 to 30/50/70
- Ability power nerfed from 30/50/80 to 30/50/70
Spellweaver
- Attack power buffed from 20/40 to 20/50
- Attack power per stack increased from 2/4 to ⅖
Knight
- Damage blocked increased from 15/40/60 to 15/40/75
Set Five champions
A total of 18 champions received changes in stats, some over multiple levers. A large number of adjustments addressed underperforming Set Five champions.
Aatrox
- Spell attack damage increased from 200/210/225 to 220/230/260 percent
Udyr
- Spell attack damage increased from 100/110/120 to 110/120/140 percent
Vayne
- Spell damage buffed from 85/110/160 to 90/120/160
Viktor
- Ability now shields the three allies nearest to the target
- Mana increased from 20/40 to 30/70
- Damage buffed from 250/350/600 to 400/550/800
- Shield nerfed from 250/350/600 to 150/200/350
Soraka
- Spell damage nerfed from 150/250/500 to 150/225/350
Sett
- Attack damage increased from 60 to 70
- Spell armor shred increased from 15/20/25 to 15/20/30
Kennen
- Spell damage nerfed from 150/200/400 to 150/200/300
Varus
- Spell attack damage increased from 120/130/160 to 150/160/180 percent
Thresh
- Health buffed from 750 to 800
- Spell damage increased from 100/200/300 to 100/200/400
- Spell pull duration increased from 2/3/4 to 2/3/6 seconds
Ashe
- Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75
Lee Sin
- Spell damage nerfed from 225/350/700 to 200/275/500
Nidalee
- Mana increased from 0/50 to 0/75
- Spell damage nerfed from 120/200/400 to 100/150/300
Lux
- Spell damage buffed from 200/350/800 to 300/450/800
Pantheon
- Health increased from 750 to 800
- Attack damage buffed from 70 to 75
- The spell now additionally reduces the incoming healing of targets hit by 50 percent for eight seconds
Katarina
- Spell primary damage increased from 110/150/300 to 150/200/400
- Spell secondary damage buffed from 70/100/200 to 75/100/200
- The spell now additionally reduces the incoming healing of targets hit by 50 percent for eight seconds
Zyra
- Spell stun duration increased from 1.5/2/3 to 2/2.5/3.5 seconds
Vel’Koz
- Spell damage increased from 900/1,200/4,000 to 1,200/1,600/4,000
Heimerdinger
- Mana increased from 0/80 to 0/110
- Spell damage buffed from 150/200/7,777 to 200/300/7,777