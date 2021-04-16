Check out all the changes before playing this weekend.

Riot Games released a huge Teamfight Tactics patch today, full of item reworks and balance changes to Set Five Reckoning on the PBE servers.

Scheduled to hit the live servers on April 28, Set Five Reckoning received its third PBE balance patch today. Adjustments were made to 18 champions, 12 items, nine traits, and Hyper Roll. The next Set Five PBE patch isn’t scheduled to take place until April 19, which should allow the TFT balance team to collect massive amounts of data over the weekend, according to Riot game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

From system changes to a number of TFT nerfs and buffs, here’s a full rundown of the April 16 Set Five Reckoning PBE patch.

Hyper Roll mode

The TFT team has moved the Armory that preceded the PvE rounds in stages five, six, and seven to the following round. Players will now get to see items from PvE rounds prior to choosing an item from the Armory.

System change

A small system change was made to Assassins, having them jump first before other champions begin to move at the start of combat.

Items

A total of 12 items were either reworked or balanced, 10 of which were Shadow Items.

Dragons Claw

Rework: Grants 200 bonus magic resist (including components).

Shadow Bramble Vest

Rework: Grants 200 bonus armor (including components).

Shadow Locket of the Iron Solari

Rework: When combat begins, the holder and all allies within two Hexes in the same row gain 60 bonus armor and magic resist, but gain five less mana per attack.

Shadow Giant Slayer

Damage decrease under threshold was adjusted from 20 to 15 percent.

Shadow Runaan’s Hurricane

Bolt damage adjusted from 60 to 50 percent of attack damage

Shadow Gargoyle’s Stoneplate

Healing per enemy adjusted from 70 to 60 health.

Shadow Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Attack speed per stack adjusted from eight to nine.

Self-damage was changed from three to 2.5 percent maximum health.

Shadow Infinity Edge

Bonus crit damage increased from 25 to 30 percent.

Self-damage reduced from five to four percent maximum health.

Shadow Jeweled Gauntlet

Bonus crit damage reduced from 65 to 40 percent.

Bonus crit rate increased from zero to 25 percent.

Shadow Warmog’s Armor

Bonus health increased from 1500 to 1800.

Runaan’s Hurricane

Bolt damage reduced from 80 to 75 percent of attack damage.

Zz’Rot and Shadow Zz’Rot

Taunt now takes place immediately at the start of combat instead of after a one-second delay.

Taunt is now an instant effect instead of having a one-second duration. Units are no longer compelled to attack or chase the enemy that taunted them for one second. The target is now switched instantly but can retarget once they move if they’re still out of range.

Set Five traits

A total of nine traits were adjusted, with multiple levers receiving either nerfs or buffs.

Abomination

Base health nerfed from 800/1,200/1,600/2,000 to 800/1,000/1,300/1,600

Star level health nerfed from 80/120/160/200 to 80/100/130/160

Base damage nerfed from 80/120/160/200 to 80/100/130/160

Star level damage nerfed from 8/12/16/20 to 8/10/13/16

Cavalier

Damage reduction increased from 15/20/25 to 15/25/35 percent

Dawnbringer

Heal nerfed from 30/60/100/200 to 30/60/100/150 percent

Forgotten

Attack damage and attack power increased from 35/70/110 to 35/80/140

Legionnaire

Attack speed increased from 25/50/80/120 to 25/60/100/160 percent

Ranger

Attack speed increased from 60/120 to 60/140 percent

Redeemed

Armor and magic resist increased from 25/40/65 to 30/50/70

Ability power nerfed from 30/50/80 to 30/50/70

Spellweaver

Attack power buffed from 20/40 to 20/50

Attack power per stack increased from 2/4 to ⅖

Knight

Damage blocked increased from 15/40/60 to 15/40/75

Set Five champions

A total of 18 champions received changes in stats, some over multiple levers. A large number of adjustments addressed underperforming Set Five champions.

Aatrox

Spell attack damage increased from 200/210/225 to 220/230/260 percent

Udyr

Spell attack damage increased from 100/110/120 to 110/120/140 percent

Vayne

Spell damage buffed from 85/110/160 to 90/120/160

Viktor

Ability now shields the three allies nearest to the target

Mana increased from 20/40 to 30/70

Damage buffed from 250/350/600 to 400/550/800

Shield nerfed from 250/350/600 to 150/200/350

Soraka

Spell damage nerfed from 150/250/500 to 150/225/350

Sett

Attack damage increased from 60 to 70

Spell armor shred increased from 15/20/25 to 15/20/30

Kennen

Spell damage nerfed from 150/200/400 to 150/200/300

Varus

Spell attack damage increased from 120/130/160 to 150/160/180 percent

Thresh

Health buffed from 750 to 800

Spell damage increased from 100/200/300 to 100/200/400

Spell pull duration increased from 2/3/4 to 2/3/6 seconds

Ashe

Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

Lee Sin

Spell damage nerfed from 225/350/700 to 200/275/500

Nidalee

Mana increased from 0/50 to 0/75

Spell damage nerfed from 120/200/400 to 100/150/300

Lux

Spell damage buffed from 200/350/800 to 300/450/800

Pantheon

Health increased from 750 to 800

Attack damage buffed from 70 to 75

The spell now additionally reduces the incoming healing of targets hit by 50 percent for eight seconds

Katarina

Spell primary damage increased from 110/150/300 to 150/200/400

Spell secondary damage buffed from 70/100/200 to 75/100/200

The spell now additionally reduces the incoming healing of targets hit by 50 percent for eight seconds

Zyra

Spell stun duration increased from 1.5/2/3 to 2/2.5/3.5 seconds

Vel’Koz

Spell damage increased from 900/1,200/4,000 to 1,200/1,600/4,000

Heimerdinger