TFT Set 5.5 Patch 11.15: Full notes and updates

The Black Mist has been pushed back with the release of Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes midset update via Patch 11.15.

Releasing on July 21, TFT Set 5.5 contains new champions, traits, and mechanics. The midset update also brings about new cosmetics, from interactive boards to a new battle pass. The mechanics of Set 5.5 contain important changes that will affect decisions like when to roll and when to hard commit to a build. New champions and traits bring about a variety of comps, while some old Set Five favorites continue to perform at S-tier status.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for TFT Patch 11.15.

TFT Set 5.5 mechanics

A number of TFT mechanics are changing with the launch of Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Hope.

Shadow items have hit the road and are no longer an option in Set 5.5. They’ll be replaced by Radiant items, powerful renditions of vanilla items without a drawback. In total, there are 36 Radiant items.

In addition to buffed items without drawbacks, players can use a Divine Blessing and Tome of Traits for a spectacular comeback. Four gold starts have been removed and loot orbs have been adjusted.

Lowered the average number of bonus Orbs slightly

Increased small Orbs average value from 2.54 to three gold

Small Orbs containing two one-cost champs adjusted to three one-cost champs

Small Orbs containing one two-cost champ changed to one two-cost champ and one gold

Small Orbs containing two gold changed to three gold

Medium Orbs average value: 5.72 to 5.6 gold

Medium Orbs now have a chance to contain three-cost and a two-cost drop

Medium Orbs containing Neeko and two-cost champ changed to Neeko, two-cost champ, and one gold

Gold Orbs can now drop the Tome of Traits

Gold Orbs containing Spatula and Neeko’s Help drop rate lowered slightly

Minimum items received are now 10 components and one Radiant Item after the Stage 4-7 Raptor Round.

Armories have received several adjustments, like the consistent return of the Stage 4-2 Armory.

Stage 2-2 Armory has two standard components

Stage 3-2 Armory moved to 3-6

Stage 3-6 Armory contains a total of five Radiant items

Stage 4-2 Armory is guaranteed as either two components, three components, or three components, and one special item

Stage 5-2 Armory is less likely and will never contain components

Stage 6-2 and 7-2 Armories remained unchanged

A total of three changes were applied to Carousels.

Stage five Carousel can now sometimes contain emblems

Stage six carousels can contain full items

Stage six carousels can contain emblems

Stage II TFT Set 5.5 ranked

Players on the ranked ladder will drop one tier with the launch of Set 5.5 in a soft reset. Tacticians with a rank of Master or above will drop to Diamond IV. All players will get five provisional matches following the soft reset in which no LP is lost and top-four placements earn a little extra LP.

Ranked rewards for Set Five are slated to arrive via Patch 11.16 for all players who ranked Gold or higher.

Hyper Roll

No hard reset will occur for TFT Hyper Roll ranked players. All tacticians ranked Blue or higher will drop to the bottom of Blue. Emote rewards will go out to players who reached Blue, Purple, and Hyper tier rank within Patch 11.16.

Set 5.5 champions and traits

Image via Riot Games

Set 5.5 contains a total of 57 champions, one less three-cost than Set Five. The traits removed from Set 5.5 include Verdant, Dragonslayer, God-King, and Coven. A total of 13 champions were also removed: Warwick, Viktor, Katarina, Trundle, Pantheon, Mordekaiser, Lissandra, LeBlanc, Morgana, Kindred, Ryze, Taric, and Darius.

Related: TFT Set 5.5 Dawn of Heroes Cheat Sheet: Every trait and champion

New traits within Set 5.5 include Cannoneers (2/4/6), Sentinel (3/6/9), Inanimate (Gwen), and Victorious (Garen). A total of 12 new champions are being added to Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes.

Akshan: Ranger and Sentinel

Gwen: Mystic and Inanimate

Fiddlesticks: Mystic, Abomination, and Revenant

Galio: Draconic, Sentinel, and Knight

Irelia: Legionnaire, Sentinel, Skirmisher

Miss Fortune: Forgotten and Cannoneer

Lucian: Sentinel and Cannoneer

Rakan: Sentinel and Renewer

Pyke: Sentinel and Assassin

Olaf: Sentinel and Skirmisher

Senna: Sentinel and Cannoneer

Tristana: Hellion and Cannoneer

Abomination rework

Image via Riot Games

Abomination was given a major rework in Set 5.5, with a focus on the Monstrosity. At each stage, the Monstrosity’s health and attack damage increases by 10 percent. Increases begin at Abomination three-Stage three, Abomination four-Stage four, and Abomination five-Stage five. A number of other adjustments were also made, from deaths activating the Monstrosity to the Enrage spell.

Ally deaths required to active the Monstrosity was reduced from three to two

The Monstrosity deals 150/200/250 magic damage in the area where it stops charging

Lifesteal for the Monstrosity was increased from 40 to 60 percent

The Monstrosity lifesteal no longer scales off of AP

Duration of the Monstrosity Enrage spell was increased from three to five seconds

Armor and magic resistance for the Monstrosity was reduced from 40/65/75 to 40/50/60

Health of the Monstrosity was increased from 1,000/1,600/2,200 to 1,200/1,700/2,100

Attack damage for the Monstrosity was reduced from 100/140/180 to 70/80/90

The Monstrosity’s health per star level was increased from 100/160/220 to 120/170/210

Attack damage for the Monstrosity per star level was reduced from 10/14/18 to 7/8/9

Forgotten rework

The Forgotten trait (2/4/6/8) was also reworked due to the removal of Shadow items in Set 5.5. Champions within the Forgotten trait gain bonus attack damage and ability power. Each victorious combat they participate in increases the bonus by 10 percent, stacking up to five times.

Other adjusted traits

Assassin critical strike chance: 10/30/60 to 20/40/75 percent

Assassin critical strike damage: 25/55/90 to 30/60/100

Brawler six added with Health of 400/1,000/1,800

Dawnbringer maximum health heal reduced from 30/60/90/130 to 30/55/80/120 percent

Dawnbringer healing ticks: 10/20/25/30 to 10/15/20/25

Dawnbringer damage amp per proc: 12 to 10 percent

Draconic average value of three trait eggs: 3.25 gold to 3.14 gold

Draconic average value of five trait golden eggs: 9.25 gold to seven gold

Hellion adjusted to (2/4/6/8). Attack Speed changed to 5/30/75/150 percent

Ironclad armor: 35/85/170 to 30/70/125

Mystic five added. Magic Resist: 40/100/200 to 40/80/150/250

Nightbringer shield maximum health scaling: 30/60/90/140 to 30/60/100/250

Nightbringer bonus: 20/30/40/50 to 20/30/40/80 percent

Ranger six added. Attack Speed: 75/180/400

Redeemed AP/Armor/MR: 30/55/95 to 20/35/75

Revenant five added. Revive with 10/30/60/100 percent health, taking and dealing 25 percent more damage upon revival

Skirmisher shield maximum health scaling: 25/45/75 to 20/40/100 percent

Skirmisher bonus attack damage each second: 3/6/12 to 3/5/15

Spellweaver starting ability power: 25/55/85 to 25/55/100 percent

Spellweaver ability power per stack: 2/5/8 to 2/5/10

One-cost Set 5.5 champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Aatrox: Armor and magic resist increased from 30 to 35

Leona: Mana nerf from 0/60 to 0/80

Leona: Solar Barrier damage reduction reduced from 30/60/250 to 30/50/200

Two-cost Set 5.5 champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Hecarim: Maximum mana nerf from 40/90 to 75/125

Hecarim Spirit of Dread damage increased from 250/350/500 to 200/400/600

Hecarim Spirit of Dread healing adjusted from 250/350/500 to 350/350/350

Sejuani is a Brawler in addition to Nightbringer and Cavalier

Syndra: Health increased from 550 to 600

Syndra: Units grabbed with Force of Will are now untargetable

Syndra: Force of Will damage reduced from 300/400/600 to 250/350/600

Varus: Health increased from 550 to 600

Three-cost Set 5.5 champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Ashe: Attack damage reduced from 65 to 60

Ashe: Mana nerf from 50/90 to 50/100

Ashe: Enchanted arrow damage adjusted from 300/450/750 to 300/450/650

Ashe: No longer has Verdant trait

Lulu: Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.7

Nocturne: Attack speed increased 0.85 to 0.9

Nunu: Mana adjustment from 0/75 to 30/90

Zyra: Grasping Roots damage reduced from 200/350/650 to 200/300/575

Zyra: Grasping Roots stun duration reduced from 2/2.5/3 to 1.5/2/2.5 seconds

Four-cost Set 5.5 champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Aphelios: Attack damage reduced from 75 to 65

Aphelios maximum mana nerfed from 0/90 to 0/150

Aphelios: Dark Vigil attack damage scaling increased from 140/150/180 to 400/425/500 percent

Aphelios: Dark Vigil base damage increased from 125/150/300 to 150/200/400

Aphelios: Dark Vigil number of targets buffed from 4/4/8 to 5/5/10

Diana: Health increased from 650 to 750

Diana: Attack damage increased from 55 to 75

Diana: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7

Diana: Mana buff from 80/160 to 70/140

Diana: Moonfall damage increased from 250/350/1,500 to 300/450/2,000

Jax: Health increased from 900 to 1000

Vel’Koz: Health increased from 650 to 700

Five-cost Set 5.5 champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Garen: Trait changed from God-King to Victorious

Garen: Mana nerf from 40/100 to 100/180

Garen: God-Lion’s Justice maximum health percentage damage increased from 20/25/200 to 25/30/200 percent

Garen: God-Lion’s Justice shield maximum health percent increased from 35/45/200 to 40/55/200 percent

Garen: God-Lion’s Justice shield duration increased from four to five seconds

Heimerdinger: Damage adjusted from 500/650/7,777 to 450/650/3,333

Kayle: Ascension One true damage reduced from 90/100/1,000 to 80/90/1,000

Kayle: No longer has Verdant trait

Teemo: Starting mana buff adjusted from 0/60 to 30/60

Items

Changes to emblem components were applied following the removal of Shadow items. A total of five items were also reworked or given an added bonus.