Adventure themed TFT Set 5.5 showcases Sheriff Squink, RPG style arenas, and Little Legends

Scheduled to upload onto PBE servers on July 8 via Patch 11.15, TFT Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes contains three RPG style arenas and Little Legends, along with Sheriff Squink and the High Noon Saloon arena.

A new TFT midset, Dawn of Heroes, goes live on PBE servers July 8 via Patch 11.14. The update will include a new battle pass and purchasable cosmetics that showcase RPG-style and Western arenas, and more Little Legends. All art revealed by Riot today remains susceptible to change prior to the official release of TFT Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes on July 21.

There are a total of three RPG-style Little Legends in TFT Set 5.5: Druid Fuwa, Warrior Molediver, and dungeon-based Umbra.

Set 5.5 Fuwa

Set 5.5 Molediver

Set 5.5 Umbra

There are also three arenas, based on traditional RPG-style overworld maps. All three Little Legends and arenas are included in the TFT Set 5.5 battle pass.

Image via Riot Games

Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes will showcase new interactive maps, like Pengu’s bakery and the High Noon Saloon. In conjunction with the High Noon Saloon, players can also obtain a Sheriff Squink.

Evil Pengu is on the run and a new dawn is on the horizon. The midset TFT 5.5 update hits PBE servers on July 8. Players can obtain any of the new cosmetics by playing at least once a day to cash in on free Riot Points. An official launch of Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes will take place on July 21.