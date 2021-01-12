TFT PBE patch nerfs Olaf, Neeko, and Samira

A sizeable Teamfight Tactics PBE patch dropped today for the upcoming Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts mid-patch that included a number of major nerfs and buffs.

Scheduled to hit the live servers next week, Set 4.5 champions that have dominated the meta were nerfed while several underperformers received buffs. Today’s PBE patch will likely be the last major update leading up to the release of Fates: Festival of Beasts.

A number of major buffs and nerfs were applied by the design team, powering down dominant champions like three-star Olaf and Neeko while buffing underperformers like Rakan and Diana.

Morning everyone. The patch notes for the next PBE deploy are up and on the Discord. Lots of changes today from the weekend, so thanks for all the feedback! pic.twitter.com/6smJBkUXoW — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) January 12, 2021

The Dragonsoul Slayers PBE build rose to S-tier status over the weekend, using Olaf as a carry. As a three-star, the TFT Set 4.5 champ was practically unbeatable, leading to a nerf today that reduced his Cleave damage to 40/45/50 percent. His spell attack speed was also reduced at three-star from 450 to 400 percent.

Fabled Mystic Vanguard was another powerful comp that emerged over the weekend, leading to additional nerfs applied toward Neeko. Her armor and MR were reduced to 20 and the Fabled champ’s mana was increased from 0/60 to 0/70. Neeko also took a slight hit in spell damage, reducing her output at two and three-star. Samira joined the nerf party as well with a reduction in spell AD percentage, reducing it from 80/80/80 to 60/70/80 percent.

Along with these nerfs, there were a few notable buffs. Principal TFT game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer said during his weekend PBE stream that Rakan and Kalista were probably the worst-performing Set 4.5 champions so far. Kalista had her attack speed slightly increased within today’s patch while Rakan had his AD and MR buffed. Rakan’s mana was also adjusted from 40/90 to 40/80, along with an increase to his Disarm radius.

A Diana bug fix was resolved yesterday, providing her with spell power as a Chosen. And her orb damage was increased in today’s patch from 70/80/90 to 80/90/100. The Assassin trait was also buffed, increasing the Critical Chance bonus from 10/25/40 to 10/30/60.

PBE changes are subject to change prior to the official launch of Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts on Jan. 21.