TFT 6.5 Patch 12.5 reworks Rek’sai, adjusts Innovator dragon

Big Teamfight Tactics changes are getting applied to Rek’Sai and the Innovator dragon within the 12.5 patch, making Rek’Sai more of a tank while improving Innovator without an Infinity Edge.

Since the release of TFT Neon Nights, the dragon within Innovator comps hasn’t been performing at a level that the balance team is happy with. And Rek’Sai has dominated the meta as a Set 6.5 champion with the traits Bruiser and Striker. To improve the overall balance of Neon Nights, both are slated for big adjustments that were revealed today by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu during the 12.5 Patch Rundown.

Infinity Edge was providing too much damage output to the seven-Innovator comp, resulting in a rework that has changed the crit chance. The adjustment is a nerf to seven-Innovator comps running an Infinity Edge on a TFT Set 6.5 champion. Buffs were also applied to spell crit damage increase and the dragon’s Lightning damage, making the rework an overall improvement to the dragon, according to Mortdog and Riot Kent.

The 75 percent crit chance was removed.

Units buffed by the dragon roar will always critically strike now if able.

Electrifying Roar critical strike damage increased to 25 percent.

Lightning damage buffed to 600.

Rek’Sai was a miss at the launch of TFT Neon Nights, according to Mortdog, and she was never meant to be a premier two-cost. Her changes in Patch 12.5 should reduce her overall power levels and shift Rek’Sai towards where the balance team wants her to be. The 12.4 B-patch improved her gameplay, but more changes will take place in Patch 12.5.

Rek’Sai’s spell damage will no longer scale with ability power.

Her spell heal will now scale with ability power—her spell heal was nerfed at two and three-star to 200/350.

Resist steal has been completely removed.

A new criterion was added: if Rek’Sai has already bitten her target, she heals for 250/350/500 health instead and scales with ability power.

Rek’Sai is more of a proper frontline tank now, best equipped with defense items.

The changes to both Rek’Sai and dragon Innovator comps are live on PBE for testing. All adjustments revealed during the TFT 12.5 Patch Rundown are subject to change prior to the update’s launch on March 2.