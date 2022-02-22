Here’s every TFT 6.5 nerf and buff in the 12.4 Neon Nights B-patch

A total of nine Set 6.5 Teamfight Tactics champions, two traits, and one Hextech Augment were hit with balance changes in the Neon Nights 12.4 B-patch.
Following the launch of TFT Set 6.5, several Neon Nights comps rose to dominance within the meta, overpowering other builds during the late game. The balance changes within the 12.4 B-patch are only a small portion of more adjustments to come via Patch 12.4 on March 2.
Overpowered champions and traits were the priority of the B-patch, nerfing primary carriers like Sivir, Renata, and Irelia and supporting Set 6.5 units like Silco, Rek’Sai, Ekko, and Zac. And both the Hextech and Innovator trait were hit with nerfs as well.
Here’s every TFT Set 6.5 balance change taking place in the Neon Nights 12.4 B-patch.
Champions
- Rek’Sai: Health reduced to 750 and attack damage reduced to 60
- Rek’Sai: Resist percent steal nerfed from 35/35/40 to 10 percent across the board
- Sejuani: Health reduced to 750 and attack damage reduced from 65 to 55
- Sejauni: Armor and magic resistance from Fury of the North reduced from 75/100/150 to 50/75/125
- Ekko: Parallel Convergence attack speed slow nerfed from 35/35/50 to 25/25/35 percent
- Vex: Starting mana adjusted from 50/100 to 40/80
- Zac: Spell damage reduction nerfed from 75 to 50 percent
- Irelia: Attack speed reduced to 0.8
- Irelia: Spell base damage nerfed from 90/135/600 to 75/100/500
- Renata: Spell damage nerfed from 55/85/255 to 45/70/240
- Sivir: No longer cancels attacks while her ability is active
- Sivir: Attack damage reduced to 70 and attack speed reduced to 0.7
- Silco: Spell duration reduced from eight to six seconds
- Silco: Spell bonus attack speed reduced from 80/175/666 to 50/125/666 percent
- Silco: Mastermind mana bonus reduced from 40 to 30
Traits
- Hexctech: Shield nerfed from 140/180/400/600 to 100/150/300/600
- Hextech: Magic damage nerfed from 20/50/100/170 to 15/30/60/120
- Innovator: Mechanical Bear spell self bonus AD percent reduced from 100 to 70 percent
Hextech Augments
- Golden Gifts: Golden Gifts (one) gray Orbs increased from one to two
- Golden Gifts: Golden Gifts (two) gray Orbs increased from two to three.
All TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights 12.4 B-patch changes will go live on Feb. 23.