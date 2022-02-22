Here’s every TFT 6.5 nerf and buff in the 12.4 Neon Nights B-patch

A total of nine Set 6.5 Teamfight Tactics champions, two traits, and one Hextech Augment were hit with balance changes in the Neon Nights 12.4 B-patch.

Following the launch of TFT Set 6.5, several Neon Nights comps rose to dominance within the meta, overpowering other builds during the late game. The balance changes within the 12.4 B-patch are only a small portion of more adjustments to come via Patch 12.4 on March 2.

Overpowered champions and traits were the priority of the B-patch, nerfing primary carriers like Sivir, Renata, and Irelia and supporting Set 6.5 units like Silco, Rek’Sai, Ekko, and Zac. And both the Hextech and Innovator trait were hit with nerfs as well.

Here’s every TFT Set 6.5 balance change taking place in the Neon Nights 12.4 B-patch.

Champions

Rek’Sai : Health reduced to 750 and attack damage reduced to 60

: Health reduced to 750 and attack damage reduced to 60 Rek’Sai : Resist percent steal nerfed from 35/35/40 to 10 percent across the board

: Resist percent steal nerfed from 35/35/40 to 10 percent across the board Sejuani : Health reduced to 750 and attack damage reduced from 65 to 55

: Health reduced to 750 and attack damage reduced from 65 to 55 Sejauni : Armor and magic resistance from Fury of the North reduced from 75/100/150 to 50/75/125

: Armor and magic resistance from Fury of the North reduced from 75/100/150 to 50/75/125 Ekko : Parallel Convergence attack speed slow nerfed from 35/35/50 to 25/25/35 percent

: Parallel Convergence attack speed slow nerfed from 35/35/50 to 25/25/35 percent Vex : Starting mana adjusted from 50/100 to 40/80

: Starting mana adjusted from 50/100 to 40/80 Zac : Spell damage reduction nerfed from 75 to 50 percent

: Spell damage reduction nerfed from 75 to 50 percent Irelia : Attack speed reduced to 0.8

: Attack speed reduced to 0.8 Irelia : Spell base damage nerfed from 90/135/600 to 75/100/500

: Spell base damage nerfed from 90/135/600 to 75/100/500 Renata : Spell damage nerfed from 55/85/255 to 45/70/240

: Spell damage nerfed from 55/85/255 to 45/70/240 Sivir : No longer cancels attacks while her ability is active

: No longer cancels attacks while her ability is active Sivir : Attack damage reduced to 70 and attack speed reduced to 0.7

: Attack damage reduced to 70 and attack speed reduced to 0.7 Silco : Spell duration reduced from eight to six seconds

: Spell duration reduced from eight to six seconds Silco : Spell bonus attack speed reduced from 80/175/666 to 50/125/666 percent

: Spell bonus attack speed reduced from 80/175/666 to 50/125/666 percent Silco: Mastermind mana bonus reduced from 40 to 30

Traits

Hexctech : Shield nerfed from 140/180/400/600 to 100/150/300/600

: Shield nerfed from 140/180/400/600 to 100/150/300/600 Hextech : Magic damage nerfed from 20/50/100/170 to 15/30/60/120

: Magic damage nerfed from 20/50/100/170 to 15/30/60/120 Innovator: Mechanical Bear spell self bonus AD percent reduced from 100 to 70 percent

Hextech Augments

Golden Gifts : Golden Gifts (one) gray Orbs increased from one to two

: Golden Gifts (one) gray Orbs increased from one to two Golden Gifts: Golden Gifts (two) gray Orbs increased from two to three.

All TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights 12.4 B-patch changes will go live on Feb. 23.