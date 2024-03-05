Category:
Teamfight Tactics

TFT Patch 14.5 notes: Final update for Set 10

It's a wrap.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 02:00 pm
Ezreal popping out of a portal
Image via Riot Games

Set 10 in Teamfight Tactics is approaching the finish line through Patch 14.5, showcasing Set 11 spoilers, buffs, and a loot distribution update. 

Recommended Videos

The TFT Set 10 competitive season wrapped over the first weekend of March through the Remix Rumble World Championship. Following the crowning of North America’s second Worlds winner, Riot dropped Set 11 Inkborn Fables spoilers, from champions and traits to details about the new Encounter mechanic. Patch 14.5 contains a few setup adjustments for Inkborn Fables, like a loot distribution update, while having fun through champion buffs. And an adjustment to Radiant Adaptive Helm applies only one bonus at the start of combat.

Here are the full TFT Set 10 Patch 14.5 notes, according to Riot.

Patch 14.5 TFT system changes

Teamfight Tactics Set 10 Remix Rumble key art
Loot changes start through Patch 14.5. Image via Riot Games

The devs are updating TFT loot distribution through Patch 14.5, essentially giving all players the same tier loot at the same time. Contents of the loot distributed will vary but the quantity and quality are the same for everyone during PvE rounds. The change will allow for gold openers to return to TFT, though everyone in the lobby will have something similar. 

In addition to gold openers returning, devs have introduced Prismatic loot orbs to TFT that contain a Masterwork Upgrade. This consumable is used on a unit, opening up an Armory containing Radiant versions of that champions craftable and completed items. 

What are the changes to the TFT loot distribution system?

  • The quality of loot is the same for all players.
  • All players will receive the same number of loot orbs at the same time.
  • What is in the orbs will scale as the game progresses.
  • Patch 14.5 introduces a new Prismatic orb that can contain a Greater Champion Duplicator, up to 12 gold, or a Tomb of Traits.
  • Gray orbs will contain loot like an Item Remover, two gold, or a three-cost champion.
  • Blue orbs will have loot like multiple early three-cost champions or up to eight gold.
  • Gold loot orbs will have contents like a Spatula, a late-game five-cost, or up to 13 gold. 

Patch 14.5 TFT trait changes

Lillia showing up to a concert with weapon in hand
Beware of the Mosher trait | Image via Riot Games

Buffs to TFT Set 10 traits through Patch 14.5 were focused on verticles like K/DA and Mosher.

Set 10 TraitPatch 14.5 balance change
Big ShotBase attack damage buffed to 10/20/40 percent
EdgelordAttack speed buffed to 30/55/85 percent
EDM ZacBase frequency reduced from nine to eight
K/DAStat increase adjusted from 9/15/24/40 to 9/15/27/45 percent
MosherBreakpoint of eight added
Mosher (eight)Mosher units gain 125 percent attack speed and 30 percent Omnivamp

Patch 14.5 TFT champion changes

Neeko being Neeko in TFT Set 10
Poor Ezreal was the only champion nerfed in Patch 14.5. Image via Riot Games

Neeko was the only Set 10 champion to get a Headliner balance change, buffing her mana to the cosplayed ally from 40 to 60, while Ezreal was the only unit to get nerfed in Patch 14.5.

One-cost

Set 10 championPatch 14.5 balance change
CorkiAttack damage increased from 48 to 50
CorkiAttack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75
EvelynnHealth increased to 650
EvelynnMana buffed to 30/75
K’SanteSpell attack damage percent buffed from 800 to 999 percent
Tahm KenchAttack damage increased to 88
Tahm KenchPassive spell damage reduction adjusted to 12/18/33

Two-cost

Set 10 championPatch 14.5 balance change
ApheliosMana buffed to 40/110
GarenMana buffed to 40/80
GarenSpell attack damage percent increased from 160 to 180 percent
GnarAttack speed increased to 0.75
GragasSpell damage buffed to 240/360/555
GragasSpell healing increased to 500/625/750

Three-cost

Set 10 championPatch 14.5 balance change
NeekoShield percent of ally copied increased from six to eight percent
NeekoSpell damage percent of shield buffed to 90/110/140 percent
SamiraAttack speed increased to 0.75
SamiraBase spell attack damage percent buffed to 300/300/310 percent

Four-cost

Set 10 championPatch 14.5 balance change
BlitzcrankAttack damage increased to 90
BlitzcrankMana buffed to 50/110
EzrealMana nerfed from 0/40 to 0/45

Five-cost

Set 10 championPatch 14.5 balance change
JhinStarting mana buffed to 30/50
JhinHealth restoration on eliminating two units increased from one to two
KaynMana buffed to 0/40
Kayn RhaastHealth restore on eliminating two units increased from one to two
Kayn ShadowGold from eliminating two champions increased from three to five
related content
Read Article TFT Set 11 Umbral trait guide: How to play, champions, and comp synergies
Aline casting spell over flower
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 Umbral trait guide: How to play, champions, and comp synergies
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Teamfight Tactics champion pool and rolling chances
TFT champions and Pengu
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics champion pool and rolling chances
Danny Forster Danny Forster and others Mar 5, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 11 release date: When does TFT Set 11 go live?
Kobuko, a bear-like Yordle, smiles as he attacks in TFT.
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 release date: When does TFT Set 11 go live?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article TFT Set 11 Umbral trait guide: How to play, champions, and comp synergies
Aline casting spell over flower
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 Umbral trait guide: How to play, champions, and comp synergies
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Teamfight Tactics champion pool and rolling chances
TFT champions and Pengu
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics champion pool and rolling chances
Danny Forster Danny Forster and others Mar 5, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 11 release date: When does TFT Set 11 go live?
Kobuko, a bear-like Yordle, smiles as he attacks in TFT.
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 release date: When does TFT Set 11 go live?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 4, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.