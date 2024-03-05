TFT Patch 14.5 notes: Final update for Set 10

Set 10 in Teamfight Tactics is approaching the finish line through Patch 14.5, showcasing Set 11 spoilers, buffs, and a loot distribution update.

The TFT Set 10 competitive season wrapped over the first weekend of March through the Remix Rumble World Championship. Following the crowning of North America’s second Worlds winner, Riot dropped Set 11 Inkborn Fables spoilers, from champions and traits to details about the new Encounter mechanic. Patch 14.5 contains a few setup adjustments for Inkborn Fables, like a loot distribution update, while having fun through champion buffs. And an adjustment to Radiant Adaptive Helm applies only one bonus at the start of combat.

Here are the full TFT Set 10 Patch 14.5 notes, according to Riot.

Patch 14.5 TFT system changes

Loot changes start through Patch 14.5. Image via Riot Games

The devs are updating TFT loot distribution through Patch 14.5, essentially giving all players the same tier loot at the same time. Contents of the loot distributed will vary but the quantity and quality are the same for everyone during PvE rounds. The change will allow for gold openers to return to TFT, though everyone in the lobby will have something similar.

In addition to gold openers returning, devs have introduced Prismatic loot orbs to TFT that contain a Masterwork Upgrade. This consumable is used on a unit, opening up an Armory containing Radiant versions of that champions craftable and completed items.

What are the changes to the TFT loot distribution system?

The quality of loot is the same for all players.

All players will receive the same number of loot orbs at the same time.

What is in the orbs will scale as the game progresses.

Patch 14.5 introduces a new Prismatic orb that can contain a Greater Champion Duplicator, up to 12 gold, or a Tomb of Traits.

Gray orbs will contain loot like an Item Remover, two gold, or a three-cost champion.

Blue orbs will have loot like multiple early three-cost champions or up to eight gold.

Gold loot orbs will have contents like a Spatula, a late-game five-cost, or up to 13 gold.

Patch 14.5 TFT trait changes

Beware of the Mosher trait | Image via Riot Games

Buffs to TFT Set 10 traits through Patch 14.5 were focused on verticles like K/DA and Mosher.

Set 10 Trait Patch 14.5 balance change Big Shot Base attack damage buffed to 10/20/40 percent Edgelord Attack speed buffed to 30/55/85 percent EDM Zac Base frequency reduced from nine to eight K/DA Stat increase adjusted from 9/15/24/40 to 9/15/27/45 percent Mosher Breakpoint of eight added Mosher (eight) Mosher units gain 125 percent attack speed and 30 percent Omnivamp

Patch 14.5 TFT champion changes

Poor Ezreal was the only champion nerfed in Patch 14.5. Image via Riot Games

Neeko was the only Set 10 champion to get a Headliner balance change, buffing her mana to the cosplayed ally from 40 to 60, while Ezreal was the only unit to get nerfed in Patch 14.5.

One-cost

Set 10 champion Patch 14.5 balance change Corki Attack damage increased from 48 to 50 Corki Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75 Evelynn Health increased to 650 Evelynn Mana buffed to 30/75 K’Sante Spell attack damage percent buffed from 800 to 999 percent Tahm Kench Attack damage increased to 88 Tahm Kench Passive spell damage reduction adjusted to 12/18/33

Two-cost

Set 10 champion Patch 14.5 balance change Aphelios Mana buffed to 40/110 Garen Mana buffed to 40/80 Garen Spell attack damage percent increased from 160 to 180 percent Gnar Attack speed increased to 0.75 Gragas Spell damage buffed to 240/360/555 Gragas Spell healing increased to 500/625/750

Three-cost

Set 10 champion Patch 14.5 balance change Neeko Shield percent of ally copied increased from six to eight percent Neeko Spell damage percent of shield buffed to 90/110/140 percent Samira Attack speed increased to 0.75 Samira Base spell attack damage percent buffed to 300/300/310 percent

Four-cost

Set 10 champion Patch 14.5 balance change Blitzcrank Attack damage increased to 90 Blitzcrank Mana buffed to 50/110 Ezreal Mana nerfed from 0/40 to 0/45

Five-cost