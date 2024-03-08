Huge TFT Set 11 PBE patch drops Hwei and Inkshadow nerfs, Ashe buff, and more

Riot Games has shipped its first Teamfight Tactics Set 11 Localization Lock through the March 8 Inkborn Fables PBE balance patch, featuring numerous buffs and nerfs to champions, traits, Augments, and more.

The TFT Set 11 meta has started to form since Inkborn Fables dropped into the testing servers earlier this week. Minor patches were released throughout the week, with the March 8 patch containing a massive amount of balance changes. No additional adjustments are slated to take place until March 12 or 13. The first major PBE patch, revealed by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, will begin to shape the Inkborn Fables meta for its official launch on March 19. Every aspect of the Set was hit with nerfs and buffs, from Portals and Augments to champions and traits.

Champion nerfs and buffs. Trait nerfs and buffs. Bug fixes.

Notable champion nerfs that were applied through the March 8 TFT Set 11 patch included Yasuo and Diana losing five attack damage. Three-cost units like Soraka and Volibear had their spells nerfed, including their AoE spell damage. Morgana’s spell was hit at one and two-star, while five-cost champions like Hwei had their mana nerfed from 15/90 to 30/105.

Four-cost TFT champions like Ashe, Galio, and Sylas received significant buffs, while multiple tier-four champions were buffed at three-stars. Both Darius and Sivir had their spell damage buffed and Illaoi had multiple levers adjusted, from mana and shield to Tenticle healing.

A big nerf was applied to the Exalted TFT Set 11 trait, reducing base damage from five to two percent. Fated at the breakpoints of five and seven had its bonus buffed to 175/275 percent, while Trickshot damage increased to 40/60 percent.

The Fortune trait received multiple buffs, like a reduction in the win penalty to 20 percent and healing per turn at the breakpoint of five increased from two to three. Inkshadow had multiple nerfs applied to its items, while Kayle from Storyweaver also took a bunch of hits.

Players can test out the new TFT Set 11 changes over the weekend. An official launch for the Inkborn Fables set is slated to drop on the live servers on March 19.