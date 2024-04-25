How to watch TFT Set 11 EMEA Golden Spatula Cup 1 tournament

Over 100 Teamfight Tactics players will compete in the first Inkborn Fables Set 11 Golden Spatula Cup, with an invite to the Rising Legends Finals on the line.

Recommended Videos

Riot Games globally changed TFT esports with the launch of Set 11, from renaming the World Championship to combining NA, BR, and LATAM into a pan-region. Other than some name changes, though, nothing structurally within TFT organized play changed for EMEA players.

The pan-region has seven seeds that feed into the Tactician’s Crown (formerly known as Worlds), and will feature three Cup tournaments (GSC) and a Pan-Regional Finals that will determine who represents the EMEA region at the Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown. Here’s everything you need to know about the first EMEA Golden Spatula Cup, according to Riot.

When is TFT Set 11 EMEA GSC1?

EMEA players are seeking to redeem the pan-region in Set 11. Image via Riot Games

The first TFT Set 11 EMEA Golden Spatula Cup runs from April 26 to 28, featuring 128 players from the EUW, EUNE, TR, and CIS regions. Winning the tournament earns a player a direct invite to the Rising Legends Finals (Pan-Regional Finals).

How to watch TFT Set 11 EMEA GSC1

Unlike the Americas pan-region where broadcasts were canceled for Tacticician’s Cup tournaments, formerly known as Cup events, Rising Legends will host a broadcast for the EMEA GSC tournaments through the official Teamfight Tactics Twitch channel, YouTube channel, and Lolesports.com.

Days one and two of the GSC1 will start at 16:00 CEST/9am CT, with a preshow beginning half an hour before games begin. Day three starts at 15:00 CEST/8am CT.

What is the TFT Set 11 EMEA GSC1 format?

Players who qualified for the first GSC tournament did so through top placements on the Ranked ladder from individual regional servers, the GSC Open Qualifier, and TFT Regional tournaments called TRCs. Day one cuts the field to 64 players after six Swiss rounds with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds, while day two cuts the field to 32 using the same system. All points earned carry over into the next day.

Day three of the TFT Set 11 GSC1 will feature five games with a Snake Reseeded between every two games. Game six will showcase 16 players without a point reset, and game seven will feature the top eight.

All players competing at the TFT Set 11 GSC will earn Qualifier Points that can be used to earn an invite to the Regional Finals. The top four earn an automatic invite to GSC2, and the winner earns one of the coveted Rising Legends Finals seeds.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more