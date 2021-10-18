How to play TFT Double Up Lab: Full details and updates

A new Lab called Double Up is coming to Teamfight Tactics shortly after the release of Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets.

Releasing via PBE one day before the launch of TFT Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets, players can queue into the Double Up Lab with a partner or as a solo player. The Lab will become available on Live servers when Patch 11.23 drops on Nov. 17.

Similar to the Hyper Roll TFT Lab, there are five badges awarded for rank placements: Blue, Gray, Green, Hyper Orange, and Purple.

You and your partner will have a shared HP. When the shared life pool runs out the first time, it resets to one life point. Any loss after that will eliminate you and your partner. Partnering with another player has several benefits.

Image via Riot Games

There is an Assist Armory where you can give your partner item components, gold, and other boosts at various points throughout a game. A player can also use a Rune of Allegiance to gift champions and held items to their partner. Every player in Double Up Lab gets a Rune of Allegiance at the start of the game, with additional ones showing up in the Assist Armory.

When a player beats their opponent before their partner finishes their battle, champions will jump over to your partner’s board to help out their team after a short delay. An opponent’s champions may do the same, prompting a TFT 2v2 in a single fight.

Image via Riot Games

Additional details should drop closer to the launch of the Double Up Lab via PBE on Nov. 2. We will update all new and adjusted information when more details become available.

An official release is scheduled to take place on Nov. 17 alongside Patch 11.23. The TFT Double Up Lab will get taken back down a short time after its official release for “tune-ups” and balance tweaks.