Here’s every TFT Set 5.5 PBE nerf and buff for July 13 patch

These changes will be tested for a week prior to the midset's official launch.

A large number of balance changes were made with the July 13 Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 PBE patch, adjusting the power levels of traits and champions.

Scheduled to officially release on July 21 via Patch 11.15, TFT Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes received PBE changes that will run throughout the week, according to Riot game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. One final patch is scheduled prior to the midset launch, although it’s possible smaller changes could take place on the PBE prior to next week.

From chase traits and trait power adjustments to Aphelios and Lucian combos, here’s every balance change made in the TFT Set 5.5 July 13 PBE patch.

Items

Hand of Justice: AD/AP/heal adjusted from 40 to 35

Radiant Deathcap: Ability power increased to 110

Radiant Giantslayer: Damage amp increased to 35 percent and damage amp above threshold reduced to 80 percent

Radiant Hand of Justice: AD/AP/heal adjusted to 35

Radiant Ionic Spark: Mana ratio damage reduced to 300 percent

Radiant Quicksilver: Attack speed increased to 40 percent

Zephyr: Team attack speed bonus reduced to 20 percent

Chase traits

Forgotten: AP and AD 20/40/70/150 increased to 20/40/70/200

Legionnaire: Attack Speed 25/60/120/195 increased to 25/60/120/250 percent

Nightbringer: HP Shield 30/60/100/180 increased to 30/60/100/250 percent. Bonus damage 20/30/40/50 increased to 20/30/40/80 percent

Skirmisher: Health shield 20/40/75 buffed to 20/40/100 percent

Spellweaver: Starting AP 25/55/85 increased to 25/55/100 percent. AP per stack: 2/5/8 to 2/5/10

Traits

Abomination: Flat HP 1300/1700/2100 to 1200/1700/2100. HP per level: 130/170/210 to 120/170/210

Dawnbringer: Damage amp reduced to 10 percent

Draconic: Golden Egg average value: eight to seven gold. One, two, and three Golden Eggs all reduced in average value. Turn four and five Golden Eggs are untouched.

Redeemed: Armor and MR: 30/50/90 to 20/35/75. AP 30/55/90 to 30/60/100

Renewer: HP and mana regeneration 3/6/9 to 4/7/10 percent

Sentinel: Time before refresh 4/3/1 to 4/2/1

Champions

Zyra: Spell damage 200/325/650 to 200/300/575

Heimerdinger: Spell damage 500/650/7777 to 450/650/3333

Aatrox: Armor and MR 30 to 35

Syndra: HP 550 to 600

Varus: HP 550 to 600

Vel’koz: HP 650 to 700

Leona: Mana 0/70 to 0/80

Hecarim: Mana 50/100 to 75/125. Spell damage 250/350/500 to 200/400/600. Spell healing 250/350/500 to 350/350/350

Pyke: Stun duration 1.5/2/2.5 to 1.5/2/3 seconds

Tristana: HP 650 to 550. Spell attack speed 140/160/180 to 125/150/175 percent

Nunu: Mana 0/75 to 30/90

Rakan: Spell heal 25/35/60 to 35/50/80 percent of missing health. Heal no longer scales with Ability power

Aphelios: Spell AD ration 250/275/325 to 400/425/500 percent. Base spell damage 250/350/750 to 125/150/350

Diana: AD 55 to 75. Mana 80/160 to 70/140

Fiddlesticks: Spell damage 175/250/10000 to 200/225/600. Spell duration 4/4/8 to 4/5/6 seconds. Spell heal on kill 20/25/50 to 25/25/25 percent. Fiddlesticks now has a preference to blink toward clusters of enemies within a few Hexes of him.

Lucian: HP 700 to 800. Spell base number of shot 16 to 18

Akshan: AD 70 to 75. Each attack and swing made by Akshan will trigger Runaan’s Hurricane, Titan’s Resolve, and Gunsoo’s Rageblade

Garen: Mana 40/100 to 100/160. Spell damage 20/25/200 to 25/35/200 percent. Spell shield percent 35/45/200 to 50/70/200 percent. Spell shield duration four to five seconds

Gwen: Percent health damage per snip 5/8/50 to 4/7/50 percent

Bug fixes