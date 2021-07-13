Here’s every TFT Set 5.5 PBE nerf and buff for July 13 patch

A large number of balance changes were made with the July 13 Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 PBE patch, adjusting the power levels of traits and champions.
Scheduled to officially release on July 21 via Patch 11.15, TFT Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes received PBE changes that will run throughout the week, according to Riot game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. One final patch is scheduled prior to the midset launch, although it’s possible smaller changes could take place on the PBE prior to next week.
From chase traits and trait power adjustments to Aphelios and Lucian combos, here’s every balance change made in the TFT Set 5.5 July 13 PBE patch.
Items
- Hand of Justice: AD/AP/heal adjusted from 40 to 35
- Radiant Deathcap: Ability power increased to 110
- Radiant Giantslayer: Damage amp increased to 35 percent and damage amp above threshold reduced to 80 percent
- Radiant Hand of Justice: AD/AP/heal adjusted to 35
- Radiant Ionic Spark: Mana ratio damage reduced to 300 percent
- Radiant Quicksilver: Attack speed increased to 40 percent
- Zephyr: Team attack speed bonus reduced to 20 percent
Chase traits
- Forgotten: AP and AD 20/40/70/150 increased to 20/40/70/200
- Legionnaire: Attack Speed 25/60/120/195 increased to 25/60/120/250 percent
- Nightbringer: HP Shield 30/60/100/180 increased to 30/60/100/250 percent. Bonus damage 20/30/40/50 increased to 20/30/40/80 percent
- Skirmisher: Health shield 20/40/75 buffed to 20/40/100 percent
- Spellweaver: Starting AP 25/55/85 increased to 25/55/100 percent. AP per stack: 2/5/8 to 2/5/10
Traits
- Abomination: Flat HP 1300/1700/2100 to 1200/1700/2100. HP per level: 130/170/210 to 120/170/210
- Dawnbringer: Damage amp reduced to 10 percent
- Draconic: Golden Egg average value: eight to seven gold. One, two, and three Golden Eggs all reduced in average value. Turn four and five Golden Eggs are untouched.
- Redeemed: Armor and MR: 30/50/90 to 20/35/75. AP 30/55/90 to 30/60/100
- Renewer: HP and mana regeneration 3/6/9 to 4/7/10 percent
- Sentinel: Time before refresh 4/3/1 to 4/2/1
Champions
- Zyra: Spell damage 200/325/650 to 200/300/575
- Heimerdinger: Spell damage 500/650/7777 to 450/650/3333
- Aatrox: Armor and MR 30 to 35
- Syndra: HP 550 to 600
- Varus: HP 550 to 600
- Vel’koz: HP 650 to 700
- Leona: Mana 0/70 to 0/80
- Hecarim: Mana 50/100 to 75/125. Spell damage 250/350/500 to 200/400/600. Spell healing 250/350/500 to 350/350/350
- Pyke: Stun duration 1.5/2/2.5 to 1.5/2/3 seconds
- Tristana: HP 650 to 550. Spell attack speed 140/160/180 to 125/150/175 percent
- Nunu: Mana 0/75 to 30/90
- Rakan: Spell heal 25/35/60 to 35/50/80 percent of missing health. Heal no longer scales with Ability power
- Aphelios: Spell AD ration 250/275/325 to 400/425/500 percent. Base spell damage 250/350/750 to 125/150/350
- Diana: AD 55 to 75. Mana 80/160 to 70/140
- Fiddlesticks: Spell damage 175/250/10000 to 200/225/600. Spell duration 4/4/8 to 4/5/6 seconds. Spell heal on kill 20/25/50 to 25/25/25 percent. Fiddlesticks now has a preference to blink toward clusters of enemies within a few Hexes of him.
- Lucian: HP 700 to 800. Spell base number of shot 16 to 18
- Akshan: AD 70 to 75. Each attack and swing made by Akshan will trigger Runaan’s Hurricane, Titan’s Resolve, and Gunsoo’s Rageblade
- Garen: Mana 40/100 to 100/160. Spell damage 20/25/200 to 25/35/200 percent. Spell shield percent 35/45/200 to 50/70/200 percent. Spell shield duration four to five seconds
- Gwen: Percent health damage per snip 5/8/50 to 4/7/50 percent
Bug fixes
- Assassins will now properly jump slightly before other units move -Banshee’s Claw and Radiant Banshee’s Claw no longer grant a spell shield when equipped mid-combat (works similarly to other start-of-combat effects like Zeke’s Herald and Chalice)
- Radiant Zz’Rot no longer spawns a Voidmother if the holder is not in combat
- Radiant Banshee’s Claw and Radiant Shroud no longer grant their start-of-combat Radiant Bonuses when equipped mid-combat
- Olaf no longer gains his on-attack heal from Runaan’s Hurricane bolts