Creators solve TFT Trait Tracker in Set 12—but it’s super high-risk

A Teamfight Tactics content creator discovered the best Set 12 board on July 18 for the new high-stakes Trait Tracker Augment in Magic n’ Mayhem.

Riot Games is experimenting again through TFT Set 12, removing Econ traits in exchange for high-risk Augments like Trait Tracker. Instead of gold though, the payout is craftable Emblems: Five of them to be exact. The high-risk part is taking the Trait Tracker Augment leaves your board weak until you’re able to active seven traits. Early testing had players needing to reach Level Eight to activate Trait Tracker, until TFT creators Katzie and AlliGabler solved the puzzle, coming up with two unique builds plus flex options.

Don’t sleep on this build. Image via Katzie

Katzie’s solution to the TFT Set 12 Triat Tracker dilemma has you able to hit the seven non-unique traits as early as Stage 3-5 at Level Seven. And, even better, the lineup is good for a decent loss-streak. Holding down the frontline are Set 12 champions Galio, Vex, and Rumble. And in the backline is Bard, Zilean, Ezreal, and Zoe.

This combination unlocks the TFT Set 12 traits Portal, Blaster, Chrono, Preserver, Scholar, Sugarcraftr, and Vanguard. Possible flex options are Jax (Chrono), Poppy, Neeko, or Cassio for the Witchcraft trait. Alligabler also had a solid solution, using Set 12 champions Zoe, Blitzcrank, Tristana, Poppy, Lillia, Bard, and Rumble.

Hitting seven non-unique traits for at least one combat round to activate Trait Tracker is tricky. Being a trait down has you loss-streaking, because win-streaking would eat the gold you need to build the Trait Tacker ensemble. Plus you want to maximize your Econ, so when you hit the five Emblem jackpot, it’s easier to transition into a TFT Set 12 lategame comp.

Testing for TFT Set 12 has gone live on PBE servers, with the Magic n ‘ Mayhem set officially launching late this month on Wednesday, July 31.

