Changes in store for NA competitive TFT ahead of Set 8 season

Improvements to format structure, qualifier points, and prize pool money are being made to the North American Teamfight Tactics Set Eight season.

Riot and Wisdom have increased investment within competitive TFT for the Set Eight season. NA players during Monsters Attack! will have a chance to earn 40 percent more prize money at each Cup tournament. Set Eight will also introduce a new cut system to the final day of Cup tournaments and an increase in breakpoints between qualifier points, according to an NA roadmap video released today by Wisdom.

NA Set Eight TFT Cup format changes

Similar to past NA Cup tournaments, a total of three will take place throughout Set Eight, two prior to the Mid-Set Finale and one that feeds into the Regional Finals. All Cup tournaments will run for a total of four days, with the top 32 joining the field on day three.

Day four of each Cup tournament will feature 32 players who compete in a total of five games, with lobbies rotating every two rounds. The field is cut to 16 players after five games before being cut again to eight after six games. The seventh and final game will feature eight players without a point reset.

Qualifier points that players receive at each Cup tournament will also increase in value, showcasing a slightly increased point value per placement. The gap between a first and 16th place finish has a point gap of 16 points. Players will receive equal points across all three Cup tournaments.

First: 55

Second: 50

Third to Fourth: 48

Fifth to sixth: 46

Seventh to eighth: 44

Nine to 12th: 41

13th-16th: 39

The first TFT Set Eight Defender Cup is scheduled to take place from Jan. 14 to 22. An official release of Monsters Attack! is scheduled for a Dec. 7 launch.