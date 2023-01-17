Best TFT Set 8 champions to play in Patch 13.1

Earlier last month, Riot Games launched the eighth set for Teamfight Tactics, called Monsters Attack!, with a full set of new units, as well as revamped abilities for champions belonging to past sets. This set also features independent Threat units with no traits and the introduction of Hero Augments.

Now the set has been on the live servers for a while, Riot has made several balance changes in the first update of the new season, TFT Patch 13.1. Some of the strongest units from last patch were nerfed, and new units and champions are rising in popularity. Understanding which units are more powerful is one of the keys to getting victories and top-four finishes.

To help you get used to the new TFT patch and identify the strongest units, we’ve created a list of the S-tier picks of the patch and which items are strongest. Here are the best champions in TFT Set 8 of patch 13.1.

S-tier TFT Set Eight champions with their best items

Below you can find the best champions that offer more value compared to other units in the current patch, as well as the best three items to make them even more powerful: