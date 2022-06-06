Best TFT Set 7 opening comps in Dragonlands

Dragons are the face of Teamfight Tactics Set Seven but it takes a well-strategized early game to use them properly during the mid and late-game stages.

Scheduled to release on June 8, the Set Seven Dragonlands set provides players will a variety of opening TFT comps to hit the late-game stages flush on health and econ. Following two weeks of PBE testing, there are over a handful of early-game builds players can use to learn the new set and transition into strong late-game comps.

Early game comps can change based on early game Draconic Augments, specifically trait Augments. There isn’t a one-shot early game TFT comp to force that will guarantee a top-four finish. Synergizing champions and traits during the early game provide a foundation. Opening items from Carousel and PvE rounds in conjunction with the first Draconic Augment can easily shift players in a variety of different directions.

From reroll and rage to mage and splash builds, here are the best TFT Set Seven opening comps at the launch of the Dragonlands set.

List of best TFT Set Seven opening comps for Dragonlands

Astral

The Astral trait of TFT Set Seven is the official reroll trait of the Dragonlands set. Upon activating the trait, every fifth shop increases the odds of Astral champions showing up while also providing an Orb that contains around three gold. Astral Set Seven champions are Nidalee, Skarner, Vladimir, Nami, Illaoi, Varus, and Aurelion Sol.

Image via TFT Team Builder

Nidalee is an early game Astral synergy bot but if you aren’t planning on going full vertical with the trait, she can get bumped out at level six. Vladimir and Nami both have Mage, allowing players to add Sylas and Illaoi for Mage and Bruiser. Adding Varus with Twitch adds Swiftshot to the mix, along with attack speed from Guild.

Dragonmancer splash

Dragonmancer is a strong vertical and support trait within the Dragonlands set. Set Seven champions with the Dragonmancer trait are Karma, Sett, Ashe, Lee Sin, Swain, Volibear, and Yasuo. All of them are three-cost units or less, with the exception of Yasuo, who is a legendary five-cost.

The Set Seven Dragonmancer trait provides players with a hero bonus at the start of each combat when activated, buffing your hero’s health and ability power. Having a unit during the early game with the hero buffs is like having an additional completed Set Seven TFT item on a unit. Swain, Lee Sin, and Volibear are able to capitalize on the hero blessing the best. But the unique part about the hero blessing is that players can move it to any champion that has the Dragonmancer trait at the start of combat, providing flexibility.

Jade and Dragonmancer

The Jade trait has a total of four Set Seven champions that are two-cost or lower: Karma, Taric, Ashe, and Gnar. Karma also happens to have the Dragonmancer trait, making her an ideal synergy bot during the early game for a Jade and Dragonmancer opening TFT comp. Ashe is typically the best Dragonmancer champion to put the hero blessing on while Sett and Taric work together as frontline units.

Image via TFT Team Builder

This TFT opener also transitions nicely into a level five Dragonmancer, Jade, and Tempest comp using champions Ezreal (Tempest), Ashe, Karma, Taric (Gnar), and Lee Sin (Tempest/Dragonmancer). The hero blessing works best on Lee Sin, in addition to the attack speed and damage from the Tempest trait.

Ragewing and Dragonmancer

Verticle Ragewing is one of the strongest overall TFT Set Seven comps to play, using Xayah, Swain, or Kayn as the primary carriers. Swain is strong during the early game, in conjunction with Shen and Sett as the frontline units protecting Swain in the back. Both Swain and Sett have the Dragonmancer trait, providing natural synergies.

Image via TFT Team Builder

Kayn also works as a solid early game carry while Senna is a synergy bot. Players can run a short loss streak for econ and then transition into a Ragewing, Dragonmancer, Tempest, and Assassin comp by running Lee Sin and Qiyana as the Tempest units in conjunction with Kayn, Sett, Shen, and/or Swain.

Guild splash

Image via TFT Team Builder

Guild is a unique TFT Set Seven trait that provides individual and team bonuses. The two early game units are Twitch and Sejauni. Twitch is a Swiftshot, synergizing with Ezreal. Players can then add Lee Sin to activate the Tempest trait. Having Sett and Shen in conjunction with Lee Sin then opens the door for Xayah as a carry and a transition into either four Swiftshot or a Drangonmancer/Rageblade level 6/7 comp.

Trainer

Heimerdinger and Tristana are the two early game TFT champions with the Trainer trait. Lulu is the third, as a three-cost, who has Mystic and Evoker. Activating the Trainer trait summons Nomsy, who provides value during the mid and late-game stages when summoned during the early game.

Image via TFT Team Builder

Nomsy can provide frontline defense, along with Tahm Kench (Bruiser and Revel), allowing players to add Jinx as a second Canonneer who also has Revel. With these four champions, players will have activated the Revel, Cannoneer, and Trainer trait.

Senna can add a third Cannoneer but most of the time this will leave the frontline too weak. Lillia is a solid frontline unit and adding Sylas activates the Bruiser and Mage traits while giving your Cannoneer units, and Heimerdinger, proper front-to-back protection.

The seventh TFT set launches on June 8. Updates to early game Set Seven Dragonlands early game meta comps will take place with each patch if necessary.